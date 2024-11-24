 />
Reiten penalty keeps Chelsea top of WSL after win over Man United

United's first defeat of the season leaves it in fifth place, behind Arsenal on goal difference and one point behind third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 21:27 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates scoring her team’s first goal with teammates during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on November 24, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates scoring her team’s first goal with teammates during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on November 24, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates scoring her team’s first goal with teammates during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on November 24, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 17th-minute spot kick from winger Guro Reiten gave Chelsea a 1-0 home win over Manchester United on Sunday that extends its winning start to the Women’s Super League season to eight games and keeps it top of the standings with 24 points.

The Blues dominated throughout against a lacklustre United but only had one goal to show for it despite a number of excellent chances. The visitor only managed a single shot on target over the 90 minutes, though Melvine Malard struck the woodwork in stoppage time.

The game was decided early in the first half when Chelsea striker Mayra Ramirez was brought down by United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and Norwegian Reiten made no mistake from the spot to put her side five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

United’s first defeat of the season leaves it in fifth place, behind Arsenal on goal difference and one point behind third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

