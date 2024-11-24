 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as they look to break losing streak

KBFC vs CFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 18:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Noah Sadaoui (centre) of Kerela Blasters FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Noah Sadaoui (centre) of Kerela Blasters FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Noah Sadaoui (centre) of Kerela Blasters FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohammedan SC and Kerela Blasters FC, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

STARTING XIs

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (GK), Sandeep, Hormipam, Drincic, Naocha, Freddy, Luna, Vibin, Jimenez, Noah, Korou

Chennaiyin FC: Nawaz (GK), Edwards, Mandar, Laldinliana, Bikash Yumnam, Elsinho, Brambilla, Farukh, Wilmar Jordan, Irfan Yadwad, Vincy Barretto

PREVIEW

After suffering three straight losses, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to avoid further damage when it plays Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

But Chennaiyin, now fourth in the league table, appears to be a confident side, having won its last two games and all its three wins this season have come from away matches.

That is something that could worry the Blasters, which is down in the 10th rung.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Sports18 network, and streamed on the JioCinema platform.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25 /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: KL Rahul goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 14 crore; Pant most expensive for Rs 27 crore to LSG; PBKS signs Shreyas Iyer; Capped batters up next in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as they look to break losing streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as they look to break losing streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Speaking the language of football, NorthEast United’s Ajaraie is having fun in India
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC aims for improve home form against Odisha FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. I-League 2024-25 wrap: No goals as four teams bag one point each
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: KL Rahul goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 14 crore; Pant most expensive for Rs 27 crore to LSG; PBKS signs Shreyas Iyer; Capped batters up next in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as they look to break losing streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment