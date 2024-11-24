Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as they look to break losing streak

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC at the JLN Stadium in Kochi.

STARTING XIs

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (GK), Sandeep, Hormipam, Drincic, Naocha, Freddy, Luna, Vibin, Jimenez, Noah, Korou

Chennaiyin FC: Nawaz (GK), Edwards, Mandar, Laldinliana, Bikash Yumnam, Elsinho, Brambilla, Farukh, Wilmar Jordan, Irfan Yadwad, Vincy Barretto

PREVIEW

After suffering three straight losses, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to avoid further damage when it plays Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

But Chennaiyin, now fourth in the league table, appears to be a confident side, having won its last two games and all its three wins this season have come from away matches.

That is something that could worry the Blasters, which is down in the 10th rung.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Sports18 network, and streamed on the JioCinema platform.