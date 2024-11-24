ISL 2024-25: Speaking the language of football, NorthEast United’s Ajaraie is having fun in India

The first-ever player to score in his first eight Indian Super League matches.

The fastest players to reach more than 10 goals.

The first player to net three consecutive braces.

The Joint-longest goalscoring streak.

Safe to say, Alaaeddine Ajaraie took the ISL 2024-25 season by storm in the opening eight matchweeks.

So what if the NorthEast United forward’s scoring streak ended in the ninth? He doesn’t seem to mind. “It’s okay, we have more games to keep helping the team,” he told Sportstar the morning after the match against Punjab FC, where his team edged a 2-1 win.

While Ajaraie couldn’t get on the scoresheet in the Highlanders’ 2-1 win against the Shers, the league’s top-scorer was heavily involved in the game, especially in his team’s first goal. Often drifting to the left to cut in and let one fly, the forward would find himself in and around the box. This is partly possible due to the freedom he has been given in the team, for which he is grateful.

“The coach gave me more confidence in my ability as a player, and I am playing with a free mind. I played as a striker, winger, or No. 10, but it doesn’t matter which position I play in,” he told Sportstar ahead of the match against Punjab.

“Everywhere you go, when it comes to football, the language never becomes a barrier. We understand each other. We communicate in English, of course… My English is not that good, but we learn every day. It helps when you have teammates or a coach who speaks your language. It helps in settling down,” Ajaraie said.

Indeed, the 31-year-old has been adapting quite well to India and its top flight. With fellow compatriots (Hamza Regragui and Mohammed Ali Bemammer) as teammates and a head coach in Juan Pedro Benali, who has had experience in Morocco, it’s as if Ajaraie never left home.

The right-footed marksman was coming into the 2024-25 season on the back of a lacklustre season, which saw him score only three times in 29 appearances across all competitions for FAR Rabat in Morocco’s top-tier. With his arrival in the subcontinent, he looks to be having fun with his football again.

“Financially, there isn’t much difference between Morocco and India. When it comes to football in India, the games are more open, and it gives a chance to players to show their quality. The games are fun, in my opinion. You don’t see that much in Morocco. I can compare the ISL with the leagues in Qatar or Saudi Arabia,” Ajaraie said.

After breaking Elano’s record of scoring in six consecutive matches, the NEUFC player has now scored 11 goals in nine games. Eleven times, he has gotten a chance to show his celebration inspired by Luffy, the anime character from One Piece. “I don’t watch anime too much, but I love this particular one. I liked the character of Luffy, and that’s how I thought of doing this celebration. I started it only this season because that is how I want people to remember me, and when I see our Young Highlanders (fans) celebrate like me, it gives me happiness,” he explained.

Pure Joy and Passion! The Young Highlanders hit Alaaeddine and his iconic celebration with the man himself to light up the field!

Moments like these bring smile to our faces! ⚽#StrongerAsOne#8States1Unitedpic.twitter.com/CA0N9mSnOM — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 14, 2024

It was Regragui and Bemammaer’s kind words for the club which convinced Ajaraie to make the move across continents. While he remained mum on whether he would continue with the Highlanders beyond this season, the Indian Super League and its well-wishers would certainly hope the explosive striker continues to wow the football fans in India for a bit longer.