 />
IPL Auction 2025 Day in Numbers: Biggest buys, most expensive overseas players, purse left for teams

The first day of IPL Auction 2025 saw over INR 183 crore spent by the 10 teams, with Punjab Kings buying the most number of players (10), having spent 88 crores.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 23:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants broke the bank to buy Rishabh Pant for 27 crores, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. 
Lucknow Super Giants broke the bank to buy Rishabh Pant for 27 crores, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants broke the bank to buy Rishabh Pant for 27 crores, making him the most expensive player in the history of the league.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction witnessed an intense bidding session at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Out of 84 players presented, 68 were sold, while four were retained using the Right-to-Match option.

Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants securing him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore. The day’s auction saw the 10 teams collectively spending over ₹467 crore, with Punjab Kings making the most acquisitions, signing 10 players for ₹88 crore.

Sportstar looks at seven infographics that look at the activity of teams on the opening day of the auction:

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

