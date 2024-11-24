IPL Auction 2025 Day in Numbers: Biggest buys, most expensive overseas players, purse left for teams

The first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction witnessed an intense bidding session at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Out of 84 players presented, 68 were sold, while four were retained using the Right-to-Match option.
Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants securing him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore. The day’s auction saw the 10 teams collectively spending over ₹467 crore, with Punjab Kings making the most acquisitions, signing 10 players for ₹88 crore.
Sportstar looks at seven infographics that look at the activity of teams on the opening day of the auction:
