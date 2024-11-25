 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs ENG: Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series

The most likely player to make way for Williamson is Will Young, who scored 244 runs batting in the number three spot in the India series.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 13:33 IST , Christchurch - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kane Williamson will definitely return to the New Zealand team to play England in a three-test series that starts this week despite missing the tour of India with a groin strain, coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

Stead said the former skipper would be ushered back into the lineup at the expense of one of the batters who helped the Black Caps to a stunning 3-0 series sweep in India at the start of the month.

“It’s a nice problem to have,” Stead told reporters in Christchurch, where the first test gets underway on Thursday.

“Obviously Kane will come back into the side .... he’s a superb player and that’ll create some selection headaches that (captain) Tom (Latham) and I will have to get our head around in the next day or two.

“Kane’s obviously the class player, one of the best in the world, and he will be playing somewhere in the lineup. So it’s just how we managed to shape the rest of the team around that.”

ALSO READ | ZIM vs PAK, 1st ODI: Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by DLS method in rain-hit game

The most likely player to make way for Williamson is Will Young, who scored 244 runs batting in the number three spot in the India series.

“He’s a quality player, that’s why we selected him in our squad ... and whether he plays or not, won’t change the fact that he is still a quality player,” Stead said.

Stead said he had yet to meet with Latham to discuss the team but scoffed at the idea that all-rounder Glenn Phillips might make way.

“I don’t think Glenn Phillips will be left out, he’s been superb for us over a number of test matches,” he said.

“It’s the selection thing that I’m sure you guys want to know about but I’ve got to sit down with Tom and work out how we shape it.

“Kane Williamson’s back and available, and certainly looking forward to get him back in our side with the record that he has.”

Stead said New Zealand would send out a four-prong pace attack against England at Hagley Oval with one of Jacob Duffy or Nathan Smith handed a test debut.

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

New Zealand /

England /

Will Young

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship LIVE Updates: Gukesh to play White vs Ding Liren in game 1; When, where to watch final showdown?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs India Day 4 Highlights, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND beats AUS by 295 runs to take 1-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11 Highlights: India wins gold in both open & women’s section; Gukesh, Arjun, Divya & Vantika win individual gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. NZ vs ENG: Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series
    Reuters
  2. World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final after win vs Australia in 1st Test?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after AUS vs IND 1st Test: India jumps to top spot, Australia second after Perth BGT Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND: India registers second biggest Test win against Australia during Perth BGT Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India Day 4 Highlights, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND beats AUS by 295 runs to take 1-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship LIVE Updates: Gukesh to play White vs Ding Liren in game 1; When, where to watch final showdown?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: Williamson to go straight back into NZ side for England series
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs India Day 4 Highlights, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: IND beats AUS by 295 runs to take 1-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11 Highlights: India wins gold in both open & women’s section; Gukesh, Arjun, Divya & Vantika win individual gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment