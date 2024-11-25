IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1

Day one of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw teams break banks of international players as well as some uncapped players.
Seventy-two players were sold and 12 were unsold.
A combined total of Rs. 467.95 crore was spent.
Below is the list of top five players who got the most hike on their base price
Highest multipliers so far
