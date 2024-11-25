 />
IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1

IPL auction 2025 update: Five Indian players with biggest appraisal on Day 1 of the mega auction.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 13:53 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nehal Wadhera was released by Mumbai Indians.
Nehal Wadhera was released by Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Nehal Wadhera was released by Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR / The Hindu

Day one of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw teams break banks of international players as well as some uncapped players.

Seventy-two players were sold and 12 were unsold.

A combined total of Rs. 467.95 crore was spent.

IPL auction 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Highest bids, key buys and more

Below is the list of top five players who got the most hike on their base price

Highest multipliers so far
Rasikh Dhar - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x20 Base Price - RCB
Naman Dhir - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x17.5 Base Price - MI
Nehal Wadhera - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x14 Base Price - PBKS
Abdul Samad - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x14 Base Price - LSG
Rishabh Pant - Base Price - Rs 200 lakh - x13.5 Base Price - LSG

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

