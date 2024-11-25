 />
IPL 2025 auction: Which Australian players will go under the hammer on Day 2 in Saudi Arabia

IPL 2025 auction: Full list of Australian players up for grabs o Day 2 of the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 12:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tim David was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of this IPL auction.
Tim David was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of this IPL auction. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Tim David was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of this IPL auction. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Josh Hazlewood made headlines on Day 1 of the 2025 IPL mega-auction, more than doubling his previous IPL auction price. The Aussie pace spearhead was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, making him the most expensive Australian signing of the day.

Hazlewood had skipped the previous year’s tournament for the birth of his first child, but his impressive track record and skills clearly made him a hot commodity this time around. His new price tag is a significant jump from his previous one, and it will be exciting to see how he performs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming season.

Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals), Jake FRASER-McGurk (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Punjab Kings), Mitch Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants), Adam Zampa (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) were the other Australian signings.

IPL auction 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Highest bids, key buys and more

Australians up for auction on day 2

Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Josh Brown, Ollie Davies, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Neser, Andrew Tye

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
