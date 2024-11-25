IPL 2025 auction: Which Australian players will go under the hammer on Day 2 in Saudi Arabia

Josh Hazlewood made headlines on Day 1 of the 2025 IPL mega-auction, more than doubling his previous IPL auction price. The Aussie pace spearhead was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, making him the most expensive Australian signing of the day.

Hazlewood had skipped the previous year’s tournament for the birth of his first child, but his impressive track record and skills clearly made him a hot commodity this time around. His new price tag is a significant jump from his previous one, and it will be exciting to see how he performs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming season.

Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals), Jake FRASER-McGurk (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Punjab Kings), Mitch Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants), Adam Zampa (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) were the other Australian signings.

Australians up for auction on day 2

Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Lance Morris, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Josh Brown, Ollie Davies, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Neser, Andrew Tye