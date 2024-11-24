The first day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction concluded at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player of the auction this year, with Lucknow Super Kings splurging Rs 27.00 cr for him. The deal also made him the highest-paid player in the IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru which has 30.65 Cr remaining in its kitty, will go with the biggest purse on day 2 ahead of Mumbai Indians (26.10) and Punjab Kings (22.50).

Here’s the updated list of purse left with all 10 teams after the end of day 1.

PURSE REMAINING AFTER DAY 1 OF IPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION