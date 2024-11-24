The first day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction concluded at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player of the auction this year, with Lucknow Super Kings splurging Rs 27.00 cr for him. The deal also made him the highest-paid player in the IPL history.
Here’s the updated list of slots and RTMs left for all 10 teams after the end of day 1.
SLOTS LEFT AFTER DAY 1 OF IPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION (Overseas in bracket)
- Mumbai Indians - 16 (7)
- Chennai Super Kings - 13 (4)
- Rajasthan Royals - 14 (4)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (4)
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (3)
- Delhi Capitals - 12 (4)
- Punjab Kings - 13 (6)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16 (5)
- Gujarat Titans - 11 (5)
- Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (4)
RTMs left
