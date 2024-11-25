NBA roundup: Heat turns back Mavericks in OT, Celtics beats Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 33 points and added nine rebounds and six assists as the host Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks 123-118 in overtime on Sunday night.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had 27 points and six assists, while P.J. Washington added 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavericks played without reigning NBA scoring champ Luka Doncic (wrist).

Miami, which had been off since Monday, had double-doubles from Bam Adebayo (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Tyler Herro (18 points, 10 boards).

The Heat went ahead for good on Adebayo’s 3-pointer that made it 120-118 with 2:54 left in overtime. Dallas missed its final seven shots.

Celtics 107, Timberwolves 105

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points and eight rebounds to help Boston extend its winning streak to five games by beating visiting Minnesota.

Brown made 7 of his 10 3-point attempts, including five in the opening quarter. Derrick White added 19 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which made 21 of its 56 3-point attempts (37.5 percent).

The Timberwolves have lost 18 straight games in Boston, last winning there in March 2005. Anthony Edwards had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Julius Randle finished with 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 20 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Pacers 115, Wizards 103

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points to help Indiana defeat Washington in Indianapolis.

Moses Brown scored 15 points off the bench for the Pacers, who had lost three straight and five of six. Myles Turner added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alexandre Sarr had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards, who lost their 11th straight game. Bilal Coulibaly also had 17 points, while Corey Kispert, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyshawn George added 15 points each. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 10 points.

ALSO READ | Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL

Clippers 125, 76ers 99

James Harden scored 23 points and Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Los Angeles earned its fifth straight win by pounding Philadelphia.

In the opener of a four-game trip, the Clippers shot 58 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range and dominated the boards 44-33 despite playing without leading scorer Norman Powell (hamstring) and two-way standout Kawhi Leonard (knee).

Jared McCain scored 18 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the floor for the 76ers, who continued to play without Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee). Tyrese Maxey chipped in 17 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. notched 12.

Cavaliers 122, Raptors 108

Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 26 points, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each recorded double-doubles, and Cleveland led nearly wire-to-wire in turning back visiting Toronto.

Jerome has scored at least 24 points in three of his past four games. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points, Allen finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Mobley chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 18 points each. Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and a game-high 19 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which has lost eight of its past 10 games.

Nets 108, Kings 103

Cam Thomas scored a game-high 34 points and Brooklyn survived after blowing a 19-point lead to rally past host Sacramento.

Noah Clowney had 18 points off the bench and Cameron Johnson scored 16 for the Nets, who trailed 94-90 in the fourth before rallying for their second win in three games.

De’Aaron Fox had a team-high 31 points for the Kings, who dropped their third straight. Keegan Murray added 21 points and Domantas Sabonis finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.