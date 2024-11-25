 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL

Williams appeared in 16 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 09:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams.
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is out indefinitely, the team announced on Sunday.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Williams appeared in 16 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

ALSO READ | FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: India’s qualifying hopes on line in crucial showdown against Kazakhstan

The Hornets has been playing without centres Mark Williams and Nick Richards because of injuries, and losing Williams will further hurt it rebounding.

The Charlotte native was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8 and has career averages of 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 380 appearances (108 starts) across six NBA seasons. He was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Boston Celtics.

Related Topics

Charlotte Hornets /

Grant Williams /

NBA /

Milwaukee Bucks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL
    AP
  2. Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: AUS 104/5 at Lunch; Siraj picks three wickets for IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. England’s Jordan Cox ruled out of New Zealand Test series with thumb injury
    Reuters
  4. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul wins LPGA Tour Championship
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL
    AP
  2. FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: India’s qualifying hopes on line in crucial showdown against Kazakhstan
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  3. NBA Cup roundup: Warriors first to clinch group after beating Pelicans; Mavericks edges past Nuggets
    Reuters
  4. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
  5. NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Charlotte Hornets loses veteran forward Grant Williams to torn ACL
    AP
  2. Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: AUS 104/5 at Lunch; Siraj picks three wickets for IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. England’s Jordan Cox ruled out of New Zealand Test series with thumb injury
    Reuters
  4. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul wins LPGA Tour Championship
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment