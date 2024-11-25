Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with 1-0 win over Roma

Napoli edged out AS Roma 1-0 at home on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku’s second-half goal securing all three points and top spot in Serie A.

It took 54 minutes for Napoli to break the deadlock, with Lukaku sliding in to meet Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s low cross from close range and score against the team he played for last season.

Napoli has 29 points after 13 matches, one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina, who occupy second, third, and fourth respectively.

“When we arrive at the stadium, we can feel the way the fans push us on. We won today and we are happy,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia.

“I just want to do well for the team. We have a process that we need to go through, we knew it would be tough because the other sides won, but we got the result we wanted,” he said.

Napoli had an early chance to take the lead, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert, sending a free header wide after being left unmarked at the back post.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar was kept busy, making several crucial saves, including a strong stop from Scott McTominay’s angled attempt.

Roma woke up after Lukaku’s goal in the second half, with Artem Dovbyk powering a header off the woodwork from a free kick minutes later, but it couldn’t find an equaliser.

Napoli could have added another goal in the final seconds of the match when David Neres sent a curling shot from the edge of the box just wide.

“We just have to keep the growth process going, we know it will be a long season, we are happy with the performance and the way the fans cheered us on,” Di Lorenzo said.

“It’s a process, we know there will be setbacks along the way, some of them painful, but we’re on the right track,” he added.

Fiorentina extended its winning streak to seven Serie A matches earlier on Sunday, a feat it hadn’t achieved since April 1960, with a 2-0 victory at Como, courtesy of goals from Yacine Adli and Moise Kean.

Keeper David De Gea played a crucial role for Fiorentina, making an incredible triple save to deny the host around the hour mark.