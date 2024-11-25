 />
La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Bellingham inspire Real Madrid to 3-0 thrashing of Leganes

With a game in hand, Real is second in the standings on 30 points, four behind Barcelona, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 08:35 IST , LEGANES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Leganes’ Adria Altimira.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Leganes’ Adria Altimira. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Kylian Mbappe ended his goal drought with a close-range strike and midfielder Jude Bellingham scored a header as Real Madrid thrashed Leganes 3-0 on Sunday.

Mbappe latched on to Vinicius Jr’s through ball and found the net after 10 minutes, but his celebration was short-lived as the goal was ruled out for offside.

The France international has struggled to find his feet in his first season with the La Liga champion, having gone four games without scoring in all competitions, his last goal coming in a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo last month.

However, the former Paris St Germain striker netted his seventh league goal of the campaign after combining again with Vinicius to give Real the lead two minutes before the break following a Leganes defensive error that Bellingham capitalised on.

“We switched the position of the strikers a bit, with Mbappe on the outside and he did well, as did Vinicius on the inside. The team controlled the game very well,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the match.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid chief Perez, a Super League proponent, attacks UEFA, FIFA, Ballon d’Or

Real enjoyed most of the possession in the second half, giving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, back in the squad after a muscle injury, little to do.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde scored the second from a free kick with an unstoppable long-range effort after Bellingham had been fouled in the 66th minute.

The England international put the icing on the cake in the 85th minute when he headed home after the ball bounced off the crossbar.

Real visits Premier League and Champions League leader Liverpool on Wednesday before hosting Getafe in the Spanish top flight four days later.

Leganes is 14th in the standings and next faces Alaves on Saturday.

