Real Madrid chief Perez, a Super League proponent, attacks UEFA, FIFA, Ballon d’Or

Perez has often insisted the Super League project will save the sport and reiterated at the assembly he thinks football is “gravely injured” and has “never been in a more delicate situation”.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 18:15 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez lashed out at various targets during the club’s annual general meeting on Sunday including European and world football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

The 77-year-old Los Blancos chief has been at war with football’s rulers over the Super League project Madrid, Barcelona and other top European sides tried to launch in 2021.

Perez blasted the new and expanded Champions League format which features eight group games instead of six and an extra round of matches for some clubs.

“The new Champions League format is unfair, nobody understands it,” said Perez. “With more games, the value of each one has fallen almost 30 percent -- there are more games, but they are worth less.

“This competition will only arouse interest at the end and not at the start.”

Perez has often insisted the Super League project will save the sport and reiterated at the assembly he thinks football is “gravely injured” and has “never been in a more delicate situation”.

READ MORE | La Liga 2024-25: Celta Vigo completes comeback to draw 2-2 against 10-man Barcelona

The Madrid chief said he was “more optimistic than ever” about the possibility of a Super League after the European Court of Justice ruled last year UEFA and FIFA banning clubs from joining was unlawful.

“The ruling, which is historic and will be studied in universities, put an end to UEFA’s monopoly,” said Perez. “We never said it would be easy. It has been titanic, with pressure and threats.”

Madrid has various players out injured for long periods, including Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao with severe knee injuries, which Perez blamed on increasing numbers of matches.

“This season we could play 82 matches -- there are 63 percent more matches organised by UEFA and FIFA, from 22 to 36,” said Perez. “There have already been nine cruciate ruptures this season (in La Liga), the same as in the whole of last season. Specialists point to fatigue as the cause.

“The matches, on top of that, are getting later and later, making it difficult for the players to rest and recover.”

Perez also railed against the Ballon d’Or voting and organisers after Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez won the award ahead of Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

“Rodri is a great footballer... he deserves a Ballon d’Or, but not this year,” said Perez.

“This year they rewarded him for his performance last season... he deserved to win last year, when he won the treble with Manchester City.”

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

UEFA /

FIFA /

Ballon d'Or /

Ballon d'Or 2024 /

Florentino Perez

