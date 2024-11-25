 />
Australia’s most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon retires from swimming

It was at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 that McKeon really made her name, winning an unsurpassed seven medals to join the all-time swimming greats.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 08:23 IST , Sydney - 3 MINS READ

AFP
File photo: McKeon won 14 Olympic medals, six of them gold, over the Rio, Tokyo and Paris Games this summer.
File photo: McKeon won 14 Olympic medals, six of them gold, over the Rio, Tokyo and Paris Games this summer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: McKeon won 14 Olympic medals, six of them gold, over the Rio, Tokyo and Paris Games this summer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Swimmer Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian and an eight-time world-record holder, retired from the sport on Monday aged 30.

McKeon won 14 Olympic medals, six of them gold, over the Rio, Tokyo and Paris Games this summer.

“Today I am officially retiring from competitive swimming,” she said on Instagram, along with a collage of clips showcasing her many career highlights.

“Leading into Paris I knew it would be my last Olympics and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming,” she said.

It was at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 that McKeon really made her name, winning an unsurpassed seven medals to join the all-time swimming greats.

Her four gold and three bronze bettered the six won by East German Kristin Otto (1988) and American Natalie Coughlin (2008).

It also matched the record for the most decorated woman athlete at a single Games, tied with Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya (1952).

A versatile and tenacious freestyle and butterfly racer, her career looked in jeopardy after failing to qualify for the London 2012 Olympic team.

Instead, she went on to become her country’s most honoured Olympian -- a field with plenty of competition given Australia’s swimming prowess.

ALSO READ | Another Indian quartermiler tests positive

“I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of -- and I did,” she said on Monday.

Born in Wollongong in New South Wales, McKeon, whose excellence was matched by her humility, had heritage in the pool with her father Ron swimming at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics.

McKeon’s mother Susie swam at the 1982 Commonwealth Games while her brother David competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, with Emma and David becoming the first brother and sister to swim for Australia at the same Games in 56 years.

“She was and will continue to be a great role model for younger athletes,” said Australian swim team head coach Rohan Taylor.

“She always carried herself with dignity and while we all saw her grace the public can not truly appreciate how tough she is.”

Her long-time personal coach Michael Bohl added, “She is a quiet achiever, hated any fuss, didn’t want any notoriety. But she took great pride in representing her country and supporting her teammates. What she has achieved in our sport is unsurpassed.”

Australia’s Olympic Committee hailed her for consistently “setting the standard for excellence” while Swimming Australia said she would be remembered in the same vein as greats like Dawn Fraser and Ian Thorpe.

“She will also be remembered for how she represented swimming,” said Swimming Australia chief Rob Woodhouse, McKeon’s uncle.

“The standards she set in and out of the water were second to none and she has a lifelong love of the sport, so she won’t be disappearing from swimming,” he added.

