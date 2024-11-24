 />
Another Indian quartermiler tests positive

After 2018 Asian Games gold medallist V.K. Vismaya, 21-year-old quartermiler Summy has also tested positive for a banned substance.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 20:58 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Kapil, Priya Mohan, Summy and Barath Sridhar celebrates after finishing third in the final of the World Athletics U-20 Championships in 2021.
India’s 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Kapil, Priya Mohan, Summy and Barath Sridhar celebrates after finishing third in the final of the World Athletics U-20 Championships in 2021. | Photo Credit: AFI/X
infoIcon

India’s 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Kapil, Priya Mohan, Summy and Barath Sridhar celebrates after finishing third in the final of the World Athletics U-20 Championships in 2021. | Photo Credit: AFI/X

After 2018 Asian Games gold medallist V.K. Vismaya, 21-year-old quartermiler Summy has also tested positive for a banned substance.

According to sources, the Services athlete, who achieved her personal best of 53.18 in the heats before winning a silver with 53.46 at the National Federation athletics meet in Bhubaneswar in May last, was tested out-of-competition in Pune a few weeks back.

Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test

Even though the substance for which Summy, hailing from Haryana, tested positive could not be confirmed, sources said it might be similar to that for which Vismaya returned a positive result.

Vismaya had tested positive for clomiphene, which comes under hormone and metabolic modulators category and is prohibited at all times. In the case of females, it is used to treat fertility related issues.

NADA

