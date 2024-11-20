 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024

The Award recognises a Member Federation that has distinguished itself in its accomplishments throughout the year and, as a result, positively contributed to the growth and profile of the sport.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 17:57 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India was shortlisted as one of the six finalists for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024 on Wedneday for its progress in coaches’ education and Kids’ Athletics programme.

The Award recognises a Member Federation that has distinguished itself in its accomplishments throughout the year and, as a result, positively contributed to the growth and profile of the sport.

The shortlisted federations were nominated by each of the six area associations.

The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1.

ALSO READ: Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes

“The Athletics Federation of India further developed its Coaches Education Programme in 2024. Offering three progressive courses, the programme is designed to elevate the quality of athletics coaching across the country,” the world body said on its website.

“Since its launch, more than 3000 coaches have completed the AFI Pre Level 1 course, making a significant impact on grassroots coaching.

“The federation is also working to broaden the reach of its Kids’ Athletics programme. Notably, its U14 programme has seen significant success, with more than 4000 annual participants and the introduction of Kids Javelin.”

The other five nominated countries for the World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024 are Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands and the United States.

Related Topics

Athletics Federation of India /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND 1 - 0 CHN; Deepika gives India the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowling coach Morkel backs Nitish Reddy’s bowling ability in Australian conditions ahead of first Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024
    PTI
  4. ICC Rankings Update: Hardik Pandya reclaims top position among T20I all-rounders; Tilak jumps to third spot in batters’ standings
    PTI
  5. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop ‘snake cracks’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024
    PTI
  2. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes
    AFP
  3. Tomashova’s silver medal from 2012 London Olympics annulled
    Reuters
  4. Asiad Gold medallist Vismaya fails out-of-competition doping test
    Stan Rayan
  5. USATF targets LA Coliseum for 2028 Olympic trials
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND 1 - 0 CHN; Deepika gives India the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowling coach Morkel backs Nitish Reddy’s bowling ability in Australian conditions ahead of first Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024
    PTI
  4. ICC Rankings Update: Hardik Pandya reclaims top position among T20I all-rounders; Tilak jumps to third spot in batters’ standings
    PTI
  5. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop ‘snake cracks’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment