AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024

India was shortlisted as one of the six finalists for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024 on Wedneday for its progress in coaches’ education and Kids’ Athletics programme.

The Award recognises a Member Federation that has distinguished itself in its accomplishments throughout the year and, as a result, positively contributed to the growth and profile of the sport.

The shortlisted federations were nominated by each of the six area associations.

The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1.

“The Athletics Federation of India further developed its Coaches Education Programme in 2024. Offering three progressive courses, the programme is designed to elevate the quality of athletics coaching across the country,” the world body said on its website.

“Since its launch, more than 3000 coaches have completed the AFI Pre Level 1 course, making a significant impact on grassroots coaching.

“The federation is also working to broaden the reach of its Kids’ Athletics programme. Notably, its U14 programme has seen significant success, with more than 4000 annual participants and the introduction of Kids Javelin.”

The other five nominated countries for the World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024 are Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands and the United States.