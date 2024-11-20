 />
ICC Rankings Update: Hardik Pandya reclaims top position among T20I all-rounders; Tilak jumps to third spot in batters’ standings

Pandya overtook England dasher Liam Livingstone and Nepal dynamo Dipendra Singh Airee at the top of the T20I all-rounders’ charts on the back of some strong form during India’s recent series in South Africa.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 17:56 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Hardik Pandya looks on.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Hardik Pandya looks on. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Hardik Pandya looks on. | Photo Credit: AFP

Star India player Hardik Pandya on Wednesday re-claimed the top spot in the T20I all-rounders’ list while rising star and teammate Tilak Varma made a massive jump of 69 rungs to occupy the third place among batters in the latest ICC men’s player rankings.

Pandya overtook England dasher Liam Livingstone and Nepal dynamo Dipendra Singh Airee at the top of the T20I all-rounders’ charts on the back of some strong form during India’s recent series in South Africa, with the 31-year-old producing some eye-catching efforts with both bat and ball.

His innings of 39 not out in the second game of the four-match series helped balance India’s innings, while his spell of 1/8 from three overs during the decisive fourth contest ensured his side claim an impressive 3-1 series triumph.

It is the second time Pandya has held the No.1 ranking for T20I all-rounders, with the consistent India performer first rising to the top at the end of this year’s ICC men’s T20 World Cup.

Pandya wasn’t the only India player to make giant strides in the latest rankings update, with Player-of-the-Series and rising player Varma shooting up the batting charts a whopping 69 places following his two centuries and 280 runs for the series against the Proteas.

The rise sees Varma improve to third place overall, behind No.1-ranked T20I batter Travis Head and England’s Phil Salt, and he is now the highest-rated batter from India, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav dropping one spot to fourth behind him.

Teammate Sanju Samson - who also managed two centuries during the series with South Africa - climbed 17 spots to 22nd on the same list for T20I batters.

Australian duo Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis are among the biggest movers on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers, with India seamer Arshdeep Singh gaining three places to move to ninth and a new career-high rating following his efforts against South Africa.

