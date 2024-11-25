Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted XIs

Al-Nassr looks to bounce back to winning ways when it visits Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Monday in an AFC Champions League Group B fixture.

In the previous matchday, Al-Nassr handed a 5-1 drubbing to Al-Ain, which saw Talisca bag a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo too got on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Al-Gharafa comes into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Persepolis.

Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the Asian competition — the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches — and occupy the top three spots.

In the Group B points table, Al-Nassr is currently third after four matches with 10 points, while Al-Gharafa sits sixth in the standings with four points.

PREDICTED XIs

Al-Gharafa: Rico (GK), Yousif, Nani, Sano, Kechrida, Sassi, Gunnarsson, Diaz, Brahimi, Joselu, Coman

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Otavio, Brozovic, Talisca, Mane, Gabriel, Ronaldo

