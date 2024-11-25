 />
Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted XIs

Here’s everything you need to know about the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match on Monday.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al-Nassr looks to bounce back to winning ways when it visits Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Monday in an AFC Champions League Group B fixture.

In the previous matchday, Al-Nassr handed a 5-1 drubbing to Al-Ain, which saw Talisca bag a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo too got on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Al-Gharafa comes into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Persepolis.

Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the Asian competition — the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches — and occupy the top three spots.

In the Group B points table, Al-Nassr is currently third after four matches with 10 points, while Al-Gharafa sits sixth in the standings with four points.

(With AP inputs)

PREDICTED XIs

Al-Gharafa: Rico (GK), Yousif, Nani, Sano, Kechrida, Sassi, Gunnarsson, Diaz, Brahimi, Joselu, Coman

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Otavio, Brozovic, Talisca, Mane, Gabriel, Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match kick off?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Gharafa and Al-Nassr will kick off at 9:30 pm IST on Monday, November 25, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Where to watch the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match LIVE?
The the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will be telecast on the  Sports18 Network. It can also be live-streamed on the  FanCode app and website.

