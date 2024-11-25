Al-Nassr looks to bounce back to winning ways when it visits Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Monday in an AFC Champions League Group B fixture.
In the previous matchday, Al-Nassr handed a 5-1 drubbing to Al-Ain, which saw Talisca bag a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo too got on the scoresheet.
On the other hand, Al-Gharafa comes into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Persepolis.
Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the Asian competition — the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches — and occupy the top three spots.
In the Group B points table, Al-Nassr is currently third after four matches with 10 points, while Al-Gharafa sits sixth in the standings with four points.
(With AP inputs)
PREDICTED XIs
Al-Gharafa: Rico (GK), Yousif, Nani, Sano, Kechrida, Sassi, Gunnarsson, Diaz, Brahimi, Joselu, Coman
Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Otavio, Brozovic, Talisca, Mane, Gabriel, Ronaldo
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Al-Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match LIVE?
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs India Day 4 LIVE Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: Siraj removes Khawaja; AUS 17/4 v IND
- IPL 2025 auction Day 1 highlights: LSG breaks bank for Pant, Rs. 467.95 crore spent in total
- IPL Auction 2025 Day in Numbers: Biggest buys, most expensive overseas players, purse left for teams
- IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction online
- Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted XIs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE