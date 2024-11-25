 />
England’s Jordan Cox ruled out of New Zealand Test series with thumb injury

Cox was set to make his Test debut in the series opener in Christchurch, which starts on Thursday, as cover for regular gloveman Jamie Smith, who is skipping the tour for the birth of his first child.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 09:35 IST

Reuters
England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox.
England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox has been ruled out of the three-Test series against New Zealand after fracturing his thumb in a net session during a tour match in Queenstown.

Cox was set to make his Test debut in the series opener in Christchurch, which starts on Thursday, as cover for regular gloveman Jamie Smith, who is skipping the tour for the birth of his first child.

“I’m gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand,” coach Brendon McCullum said in a team statement on Monday.

ALSO READ | ZIM vs PAK, 1st ODI: Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by DLS method in rain-hit game

“That’s sport, and unfortunately, these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future,” he added.

Ollie Pope took the gloves for Sunday’s second and final day of the tour match against the New Zealand Prime Minister’s XI and a replacement for Cox will be announced “in due course”, the team said.

