Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul wins LPGA Tour Championship

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul fired a 7-under-par 65 to claim a one-shot win at the CME Group Tour Championship and the $4 million first-place prize, the largest in professional women’s golf history, on Sunday in Naples. Fla.

Tied with Angel Yin entering the final round at Tiburon Golf Club, Thitikul birdied three of her first seven holes and finished strong, sinking an eagle on the par-5 No. 17 hole before closing her round with a birdie on No. 18.

“Actually, I don’t know what’s (happening) to me on 17 and 18. I mean, like I really make a birdie on 17, which is giving me a good chance,” Thitikul said after her fourth LPGA Tour win.

“But like having an eagle, it’s more than I can ask for. And then hitting really, really good second shot on 18 and hole the putt, it’s just like, you know, all the hard work that I’ve been, it’s just like pay off,” she added.

The 21-year-old Thitikul collected a total of six birdies, one eagle and one bogey, on the par-4 No. 4 hole, to close at 22-under 266 in the LPGA’s season finale. With the win, she is the 2024 Race to the CME Globe champion.

As for the $4M payout, Thitiful already has plans for the money.

“Definitely spend it,” she said with a laugh.

“That’s an honest answer for sure. Definitely going to spend it for a little while, but like saving it for my parents as well. Because I told them that I’m shopping a lot. Don’t tell my parents that I’ve been spending all the money,” she added.

Yin played a bogey-free round with six birdies but shot a 6-under 66 to finish one shot behind Thitikul at 21-under 267.

“Lots of positives, hitting it good. This is -- you know, I’m happy because this is a golf course that I’m not very fond of and never played well. My track record, I think this is my best finish ever,” Yin said.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko posted the round of the day, notching a 9-under 63 and moving up nine spots to finish third, five shots off the lead. Ko delivered nine birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 7-9, and played bogey-free golf.

China’s Ruoning Yin (68 on Sunday) finished fourth, followed by World No. 1 Nelly Korda (66) and Narin An (68) of South Korea in a tie for fifth. Korda sank six birdies in a bogey-free round but couldn’t catch the leaders after a first-round 72.

“Motivated definitely, and just excited and proud of how this year went,” Korda said.

“Never in a million years would I have thought last year, 365 days ago, I would be here with seven wins in one season and another major championship,” she added.

Lexi Thompson, who had announced earlier this year that this would be her last full season on tour, shot a 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for 49th at 2-under 286.

“Yeah, it was very emotional,” she said. “Really wasn’t until I got to No. 9 for some reason. Kind of all hit me.”