India’s D. Gukesh held reigning champion China’s Ding Liren to a draw with dark pieces in the second round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.
After losing the first round with White, Gukesh was stable throughout in this game to take half point from this round.
Ding started with 1.e4 for which Gukesh replied with e5 as the both went for an Italian game.
FOLLOW LIVE | GUKESH VS DING WORLD CHESS-CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 3
Earlier on Monday, Gukesh, who had White in this round squandered time advantage to eventually lose the first round.
The youngest World Championship challenger, Gukesh will again have White in the third round.
If the 18-year-old from Chennai beats Ding Liren of China, he will become not just the 18th World Champion but also the youngest in history, breaking the record set by Garry Kasparov in 1985.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will Round 3 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren start?
Where to watch Round 3 of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren?
ALSO READ | Gukesh’s dream start derailed by Ding’s bold play
SCHEDULE
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).
Latest on Sportstar
- D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh eyes to cut down Ding’s lead with White in third round
- World Chess Championship 2024, Round 3 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren?
- Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?
- India to host Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in 2026
- Who is Urvil Patel, Gujarat batter who smashed a 28-ball 100 after going unsold in IPL auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE