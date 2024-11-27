  • Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) in 27 balls vs Cyprus (2024)
  • Urvil Patel (Gujarat) in 28 balls vs Tripura (2024)
  • Chris Gayle (RCB) in 30 balls vs Pune Warriors (2013)
  • Rishabh Pant (Delhi) in 32 balls vs Himachal Pradesh (2018)
  • Wihan Lubbe (North West) in 33 balls vs Limpopo (2018)