Gujarat’s Urvil Patel smashed a 28-ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura on Wednesday at the Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore.

Urvil’s ton is the second-fastest in men’s T20 cricket, only behind Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who scored a hundred off just 27 balls against Cyprus.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter smashed seven fours and 12 sixes in Gujarat’s chase of a 156-run target, reaching his first T20 hundred. He finished with an explosive 113 off 35 balls as his team completed the chase in just 10.2 overs.

Earlier in the week, Urvil had gone unsold in the Indian Premier League player auction. He was player no. 212 in the list and his base price was Rs 30 lakh.

He was with the Gujarat Titans, which had signed him for Rs 20 lakh in the 2023 auction.

Fastest T20 hundreds