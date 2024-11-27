 />
Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, follows in father’s footsteps as grandparents, mother watch on

Thiago played with his friend Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, Messi’s teammate and close friend at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 08:27 IST , Buenos Aires - 1 MIN READ

AP
Thiago Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during the game between Newell's Old Boys and Inter Miami as part of the 'Illinois Newell's Cup' at Centro Griffa.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Thiago Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during the game between Newell’s Old Boys and Inter Miami as part of the ‘Illinois Newell’s Cup’ at Centro Griffa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thiago Messi, the eldest son of the Argentina star, has made his debut in the “Newell’s Cup” tournament in the countryside city of Rosario.

The 12-year-old Messi played with the No. 10 jersey of an Inter Miami youth team, which lost 1-0 on Monday to host Newell’s Old Boys in the traditional under-13 competition. The team also played Tuesday.

Lionel Messi took his first steps as a footballer in the Argentinian club in Rosario, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of capital Buenos Aires.

Thiago’s mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, and several members of his family, including grandparents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, were in the stands to watch him play. Lionel Messi did not attend.

ALSO READ | Amsterdam says Lazio fans not welcome for next Ajax Europa League home game

Thiago, who was substituted in the second half, played with his friend Benjamín Suárez, son of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, Messi’s teammate and close friend at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami.

Messi and Suárez are in Rosario after Inter Miami’s early elimination in the MLS playoffs. On Sunday, they watched a friendly game of Inter Miami’s U13 team against Unión at the same sports complex.

The youth tournament in Argentina brings together eight teams from North and South America.

