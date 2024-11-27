 />
Debunking protein myths

Here’s everything you need to know about protein supplementation, so you can make choices that truly benefit your health and goals.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 09:53 IST - 6 MINS READ

Be on the move: Protein is essential for everyone, regardless of activity level. It supports numerous bodily functions like immune health, tissue repair, and hormone production.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
| Photo Credit: Getty Images

As a nutritionist, I’ve had the privilege of working with a wide range of clients — from athletes to weekend warriors and anyone just looking to feel healthier and stronger. And let me tell you — one question never fails to come up: what’s the real deal with protein?

You’ve probably heard all kinds of myths floating around about protein supplements: “Do I really need them?” “Won’t they make me bulky?” “Are they safe in the long run?” The confusion is real, and the truth often gets lost in the noise. So, let’s cut through the clutter together.

In this article, I’m diving into the science, the myths, and everything you need to know about protein supplementation, so you can make choices that truly benefit your health and goals. Ready to clear up the confusion? Let’s jump right into it.

Myth#1: High-protein diets are bad for kidney health

One of the most persistent myths I encounter is the idea that high-protein diets are bad for kidney health. Many believe that protein places excessive strain on the kidneys, but research has shown that for healthy individuals with no pre-existing kidney conditions, this simply isn’t the case. The body can handle high protein intake just fine, especially within the recommended range of 1.2–2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight. For those with kidney issues, a lower protein intake might be advised, but for the majority of us, there’s no need to worry about kidney damage.

Myth#2: Protein leads to fat gain

Another misconception is that excess protein automatically leads to fat gain. This idea often stems from the belief that protein is stored as fat when you eat too much. The truth is that any excess calories — whether from protein, carbohydrates, or fat — can contribute to weight gain if you consume more than your body needs. However, protein has a unique benefit: it helps preserve lean muscle mass, especially during weight loss, leading to better body composition. So, protein itself isn’t the problem; it’s excess calories in general.

Myth#3: Plant-based diets can’t provide enough protein

For those following plant-based diets, there’s often concern about whether they can consume enough protein to support muscle growth and training. While plant proteins might not contain as much of certain essential amino acids as animal-based proteins, the key is variety. Research shows that vegans and vegetarians can absolutely meet their protein needs by eating a variety of plant-based foods like soy, beans, lentils, and other legumes. In fact, vegans and vegetarians may need to consume slightly more protein than those who eat animal products to meet their amino acid requirements, but with proper planning, it’s very achievable.

Myth#4: Cheese and peanut butter are good protein sources

When it comes to foods like cheese and peanut butter, while they do provide some protein, they’re also high in fat and shouldn’t be relied upon as primary protein sources, especially if you’re looking to increase protein intake without adding extra calories from fat. Leaner protein sources such as chicken, fish, and legumes are much more efficient in helping you meet your protein goals without overloading on fats.

Myth#5: Meat consumption is always unhealthy

I also often hear concerns about the health risks of consuming meat. While it’s true that processed meats have been associated with certain health risks, lean, unprocessed meats can still be part of a balanced diet. Reducing processed meat is a good strategy, but moderate consumption of lean meats like chicken, turkey, or fish — when balanced with plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains — can contribute to a nutritious and well-rounded diet.

Myth#6: Protein is only for physically active people

There’s also the common belief that protein is only necessary for those who are physically active. In reality, protein is essential for everyone, regardless of activity level. It supports numerous bodily functions like immune health, tissue repair, and hormone production. For sedentary individuals, the general recommendation is around 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, while active individuals may need more. Regardless of your activity level, protein is a vital nutrient that helps keep your body functioning properly.

Myth#7: You need protein right after exercise

Many clients also ask if they need to consume protein right after exercise. This idea comes from the concept of the ‘anabolic window’, which suggests that consuming protein within an hour after a workout maximises muscle recovery. While it’s true that consuming protein post exercise can be helpful, recent research indicates that total daily protein intake is much more important. Whether you eat your protein before or after exercise, as long as you’re meeting your overall protein needs throughout the day, muscle growth and recovery will occur.

Myth#8: Endurance athletes don’t need much protein

For endurance athletes, protein intake becomes even more important. While carbohydrates fuel endurance exercise, protein helps repair muscles and supports immune function.

Studies suggest that endurance athletes require 1.2–1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, especially during intense training periods, to support recovery and muscle repair.

Myth#9: Protein supplements are a must

Lastly, protein supplements can be convenient, but they aren’t necessary for everyone. Whole foods like lean meats, dairy, and legumes provide plenty of protein and are packed with additional nutrients your body needs. Supplements are useful if you have higher protein needs or find it difficult to get enough protein from food alone, but they should never replace whole food sources of protein.

Myth#10: High-Protein Diets Weaken Bones

There’s also a long-held belief that high-protein diets can harm bone health. This myth is based on the ‘acid-ash hypothesis’, which suggests that protein makes the blood more acidic, causing calcium to leach from bones. However, the scientific evidence doesn’t support this theory. In fact, adequate protein intake is essential for maintaining bone strength, particularly in older adults. Protein helps support muscle mass and bone density, both of which are vital for overall skeletal health.

Think of protein as the backbone of your health — it’s essential whether you’re an athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or simply striving for wellness. Protein supports muscle repair, boosts energy, and plays a key role in countless bodily functions. By prioritising nutrient-dense foods and understanding your unique needs, each meal becomes an opportunity to fuel a stronger, healthier you. Take control of your health by making protein an intentional part of your daily diet.

Ryan’s call to action:

1. Take 20–30 grams of high-quality protein within one to three hours post-workout.

2. Prioritise hydration throughout the day for optimal muscle function.

3. Get 7–9 hours of sleep to aid in recovery and overall health.

4. Include a mix of carbohydrates and protein in pre-workout meals.

5. Practise deep breathing exercises daily to reduce stress.

6. Track your progress to stay motivated and make informed adjustments.

So, next time you hear chatter about protein myths, remember this: protein is more than just fuel — it’s a vital building block of your health and strength, and it deserves a place of honour on your plate. Understanding the science behind it helps you rise above the noise and make choices rooted in fact, not fear. Embrace protein for what it truly is: a powerful tool in your journey towards a balanced, energised life.

