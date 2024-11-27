 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win

Wirtz was named player of the match for the fourth time in this Champions League season as he helped Leverkusen get their European campaign back on track following a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool and a 1-1 draw at Brest.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 09:03 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso substitutes Florian Wirtz during the Champions League match against Salzburg.
Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso substitutes Florian Wirtz during the Champions League match against Salzburg. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso substitutes Florian Wirtz during the Champions League match against Salzburg. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/AP

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was full of praise for Florian Wirtz after the German international scored twice in his side’s 5-0 win over RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Wirtz was named player of the match for the fourth time in this Champions League season as he helped Leverkusen get their European campaign back on track following a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool and a 1-1 draw at Brest.

With the German champions sitting fifth in the 36-team table, the Spaniard expects his side to secure a spot in the next round, giving the 21-year-old more opportunity to shine.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Arsenal crushes Sporting 5-1 to extend revival

“We want to help Florian Wirtz. We know how different he is for us. We have to find him at the right moments. We need to have a good structure to help him. This competition is for him. He is a Champions League player,” Alonso told reporters.

“Hopefully we can go through to the next round. For Florian, he wants to have a big game. A big game is the best thing for him.”

Alonso hopes his side can extend its good run in the Bundesliga and rediscover the form that helped it win the domestic double last season.

However, the former Spain midifielder also pointed out that there is still room for improvement in their performance.

“We did very well against Salzburg today. We want to build on that against Union (Berlin) on Saturday and maintain the level we have set ourselves,” Alonso said about their upcoming Bundesliga fixture.

“There are still ups and downs. We weren’t great, but we weren’t very bad. But I think there’s still room for improvement. We can do better,” he said.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Xabi Alonso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  4. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Flick praises ‘wonderful’ Barcelona after 3-0 win over Brest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024-25: Leverkusen boss Alonso wants to help Wirtz shine more after huge Salzburg win
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  4. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment