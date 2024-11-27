 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig

An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba put Inter in front in the 27th minute before the Italian champion let its guard down in the second half and the visitors threatened an equaliser.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 08:50 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the UCL game against Leipzig.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the UCL game against Leipzig. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during the UCL game against Leipzig. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi applauded his side after it held on for a slender 1-0 home win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday to go top of the Champions League standings.

An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba put Inter in front in the 27th minute before the Italian champion let its guard down in the second half and the visitors threatened an equaliser.

“We are satisfied, we knew the importance of tonight’s match,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Arsenal crushes Sporting 5-1 to extend revival

“We were playing against a valuable team, who until Sunday had the best defence in the Bundesliga. We played a great game, we were always balanced and it’s not easy with them.

“It’s a shame we didn’t score the second goal, but the team suffered relatively little.”

Denzel Dumfries misfired when presented with a good chance just after the restart and Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had doubled Inter’s lead in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

“There is clearly satisfaction, but to get into the top eight we still need a small step,” Inzaghi said.

Inter tops the table with 13 points from five games, one point above second-placed Barcelona and third-placed Liverpool, which hosts defending champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The top eight teams in the competition’s new league phase qualify automatically for the last 16, and the next 16 go into a two-legged playoff to join them.

“We’ve had an excellent run, four consecutive victories and five games without conceding a goal,” Inzaghi added.

“I was afraid of tonight’s game, but the team is mature and knew not to be influenced by Leipzig’s zero points.”

Leipzig, which is third in the Bundesliga, has not won a game in November and is still searching for its first European points after five consecutive defeats.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Inter Milan /

Simone Inzaghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Flick praises ‘wonderful’ Barcelona after 3-0 win over Brest
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Milan boss Fonseca unhappy with defending after 3-2 win over Slovan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment