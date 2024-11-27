UCL 2024-25: Inzaghi satisfied after unconvincing Inter snatch 1-0 win over Leipzig

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi applauded his side after it held on for a slender 1-0 home win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday to go top of the Champions League standings.

An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba put Inter in front in the 27th minute before the Italian champion let its guard down in the second half and the visitors threatened an equaliser.

“We are satisfied, we knew the importance of tonight’s match,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Arsenal crushes Sporting 5-1 to extend revival

“We were playing against a valuable team, who until Sunday had the best defence in the Bundesliga. We played a great game, we were always balanced and it’s not easy with them.

“It’s a shame we didn’t score the second goal, but the team suffered relatively little.”

Denzel Dumfries misfired when presented with a good chance just after the restart and Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had doubled Inter’s lead in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

“There is clearly satisfaction, but to get into the top eight we still need a small step,” Inzaghi said.

Inter tops the table with 13 points from five games, one point above second-placed Barcelona and third-placed Liverpool, which hosts defending champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The top eight teams in the competition’s new league phase qualify automatically for the last 16, and the next 16 go into a two-legged playoff to join them.

“We’ve had an excellent run, four consecutive victories and five games without conceding a goal,” Inzaghi added.

“I was afraid of tonight’s game, but the team is mature and knew not to be influenced by Leipzig’s zero points.”

Leipzig, which is third in the Bundesliga, has not won a game in November and is still searching for its first European points after five consecutive defeats.