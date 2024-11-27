 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024

Bellingham, who scored one of the goals of the tournament with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16, said Tuesday he received unfair criticism for his performances.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 08:45 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its third goal against Leganes in a La Liga encounter.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its third goal against Leganes in a La Liga encounter. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its third goal against Leganes in a La Liga encounter. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said he was made a scapegoat after England came up short in its bid to win this year’s European Championship.

Bellingham, who scored one of the goals of the tournament with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16, said Tuesday he received unfair criticism for his performances.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed,” he said. “I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me. I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.”

Bellingham went to the Euros following a brilliant season with Madrid where he won the Spanish league title and the Champions League. He was also named player of the season in Spain’s top division.

ALSO READ | Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti

He scored two goals at the Euros as England finished runner-up after losing to Spain in the final.

“I felt like I contributed some pretty big moments and, in the end, it kind of felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me after the Euros, especially after the three days following the final. It wasn’t a nice feeling,” he said.

Bellingham has just helped England to promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League and posted on Instagram earlier this month that he had “got his smile back.”

He is back in his homeland this week as Madrid faces Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Jude Bellingham /

England /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
  5. Messi’s son debuts at Argentina youth tournament for Inter Miami
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  2. Messi’s son debuts at Argentina youth tournament for Inter Miami
    AP
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta’s Gasperini handed two-match ban for referee rant
    AFP
  4. Inter Miami hires Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano as new coach
    AP
  5. Gareth Southgate seeks new ’purpose’ after leaving England role
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25: Manchester City’s Guardiola refuses to criticise players despite latest woeful display
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: New Zealand all-rounder Smith to debut against England
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Bayern manager Kompany bewildered by new Champions League format
    Reuters
  5. Messi’s son debuts at Argentina youth tournament for Inter Miami
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment