UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sought to put a positive spin on the team’s injuries after Vinicius Jr was added to a growing list of absentees ahead of its visit to high-flying Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Vinicius is expected to be out for three to four weeks after suffering a leg muscle injury in the latest blow to the Spanish giant who was already without Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba.

Ancelotti, however, said the squad needed to see injuries as an opportunity for the team to change and develop.

“(Outside of the muscle issues) we have also had seven anterior cruciate ligament (injuries),” Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Avoiding (them) is difficult, because it’s not only Madrid’s problem, but also of other teams. Each team handles these things in their own way, but what does not change are the injuries. We have to put up with this.

“We have to try to think like we did last year, that injuries have been a great opportunity for us to become better. It’s no coincidence that the injuries of Militao, Lucas and Rodrygo against Osasuna have changed the dynamic of the team.”

Despite the injuries, the Italian coach said their spirits were high after back-to-back wins.

“I’m fine, and the team is doing well too. Our last two games have gone very well,” Ancelotti said.

Real bounced back to beat Osasuna 4-0 and Leganes 3-0 in La Liga after consecutive losses against Barcelona and AC Milan, either side of its postponed fixture in Valencia.

“We are more solid, we have a good feeling and the same confidence as always, also for this game against very demanding opponents who are playing very well.

“However, I consider it a great opportunity for us to get back to our best level. I am totally confident that it will be a great game. After that, whatever happens - happens. But the team will be competitive tomorrow for sure.”

Liverpool is on an impressive unbeaten run of 14 games across all competitions and tops both the Premier League and the Champions League standings, with four wins out of four in Europe’s elite club competition.

Real, second in La Liga, has won two of its four European games this season, but lost 3-1 at home to Milan last time out after a 1-0 defeat at Lille on matchday two.

“It will be a very entertaining match, as always,” said Ancelotti.

“Two historic clubs in this competition, each with its own characteristics. We’ll have to see who has the character and personality to show it on the pitch.

“Liverpool has always been very competitive and very dangerous. It was under (Juergen) Klopp, and it is with the new coach.”