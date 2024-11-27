 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti

Vinicius’ injury is the latest blow to the Spanish giant who was already without Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 07:46 IST , Liverpool - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with head fitness coach Antonio Pintus during training ahead of facing Liverpool.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with head fitness coach Antonio Pintus during training ahead of facing Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with head fitness coach Antonio Pintus during training ahead of facing Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sought to put a positive spin on the team’s injuries after Vinicius Jr was added to a growing list of absentees ahead of its visit to high-flying Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Vinicius is expected to be out for three to four weeks after suffering a leg muscle injury in the latest blow to the Spanish giant who was already without Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba.

Ancelotti, however, said the squad needed to see injuries as an opportunity for the team to change and develop.

“(Outside of the muscle issues) we have also had seven anterior cruciate ligament (injuries),” Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Avoiding (them) is difficult, because it’s not only Madrid’s problem, but also of other teams. Each team handles these things in their own way, but what does not change are the injuries. We have to put up with this.

“We have to try to think like we did last year, that injuries have been a great opportunity for us to become better. It’s no coincidence that the injuries of Militao, Lucas and Rodrygo against Osasuna have changed the dynamic of the team.”

Despite the injuries, the Italian coach said their spirits were high after back-to-back wins.

“I’m fine, and the team is doing well too. Our last two games have gone very well,” Ancelotti said.

Real bounced back to beat Osasuna 4-0 and Leganes 3-0 in La Liga after consecutive losses against Barcelona and AC Milan, either side of its postponed fixture in Valencia.

“We are more solid, we have a good feeling and the same confidence as always, also for this game against very demanding opponents who are playing very well.

“However, I consider it a great opportunity for us to get back to our best level. I am totally confident that it will be a great game. After that, whatever happens - happens. But the team will be competitive tomorrow for sure.”

ALSO READ | Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3

Liverpool is on an impressive unbeaten run of 14 games across all competitions and tops both the Premier League and the Champions League standings, with four wins out of four in Europe’s elite club competition.

Real, second in La Liga, has won two of its four European games this season, but lost 3-1 at home to Milan last time out after a 1-0 defeat at Lille on matchday two.

“It will be a very entertaining match, as always,” said Ancelotti.

“Two historic clubs in this competition, each with its own characteristics. We’ll have to see who has the character and personality to show it on the pitch.

“Liverpool has always been very competitive and very dangerous. It was under (Juergen) Klopp, and it is with the new coach.”

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Real Madrid /

Liverpool /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  4. UCL 2024-25: Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3
    AFP
  5. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Highlights, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  4. UCL 2024-25: Wirtz powers Leverkusen to 5-0 win over Salzburg
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Bayern Munich beats 10 men PSG 1-0 after fan protest against Al-Khelaifi
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Injuries give Real opportunity to become better, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  4. UCL 2024-25: Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3
    AFP
  5. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Highlights, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment