 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta

Juve is still unbeaten in Serie A where it drew 0-0 with Milan on Saturday and has the best defensive record in the division, but it has leaked goals in the Champions League where the Italian side is 12th.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 07:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus manager Thiago Motta during a press conference at Villa Park.
Juventus manager Thiago Motta during a press conference at Villa Park. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus manager Thiago Motta during a press conference at Villa Park. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus must build on its strong defensive performance against AC Milan over the weekend when it faces Aston Villa in the Champions League, Juve boss Thiago Motta said on Tuesday ahead of the group game against his former coach Unai Emery.

Juve is still unbeaten in Serie A where it drew 0-0 with Milan on Saturday and has the best defensive record in the division, but it has leaked goals in the Champions League where the Italian side is 12th.

On the other hand, Aston Villa started its first Champions League season in over four decades with three victories and currently sits eighth at the halfway mark of the new group stage.

“Tomorrow we will face a great team and we will take the field determined to do our job,” Motta told reporters.

“We played well against Milan, controlling the game without giving them the chance to counter-attack.

“Tomorrow we’ll play another side very good on the break, so we can’t leave space for their attacking midfielders, we have to work together in defence and attack.”

Emery coached Motta when they were at Paris St Germain and the Juve coach said he was not surprised by the Spaniard’s impact at Villa.

“Like all the coaches I’ve had, I’ve tried to improve and learn. Emery is a coach who has been at a high level for a long time. He’s showing his worth again at Aston Villa and doing it in a very difficult league,” Motta said.

“That’s also why we will go into the game with great humility and determined to give a great performance.”

Juve is going through an injury crisis, however, with Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal, Gleison Bremer, Vasilije Adzic and Arkadiusz Milik sidelined.

ALSO READ | Robert Lewandowski hits Champions League century as Barcelona beats Brest 3-0

Fixture congestion has been a factor in the increasing number of injuries but Motta refused to use that as an excuse.

“Injuries aren’t just happening to us and they’re not happening by chance,” Motta said.

“At this moment in time, it wouldn’t be constructive to find the reason behind them. We have to deal with the situation by giving that bit more.”

Without Vlahovic up front, Motta said Teun Koopmeiners would probably lead the line while Andrea Cambiaso is expected to start on the flank.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Juventus /

Aston Villa /

Thiago Motta /

Unai Emery

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Highlights, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCL 2024-25: Atletico thrashes Sparta Prague 6-0; AC Milan overcomes Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Wirtz powers Leverkusen to 5-0 win over Salzburg
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Bayern Munich beats 10 men PSG 1-0 after fan protest against Al-Khelaifi
    AP
  5. UCL 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski hits Champions League century as Barcelona beats Brest 3-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024/25: Juve must build on AC Milan draw when facing Emery’s Villa, says Motta
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Inter takes Champions League lead with narrow win over Leipzig
    AFP
  3. UCL 2024-25: Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Highlights, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCL 2024-25: Atletico thrashes Sparta Prague 6-0; AC Milan overcomes Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment