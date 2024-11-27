UCL 2024-25: Bayern Munich beats 10 men PSG 1-0 after fan protest against Al-Khelaifi

Kim Min-jae’s first-half goal gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over 10-man Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday to leave the French club in real danger of being eliminated before the knockout phase.

Kim headed in on 38 minutes for Bayern’s third win in five Champions League outings this season, while PSG had Ousmane Dembele sent off on its way to a defeat which leaves it still outside the qualifying spots for the next round.

Bayern fans protest against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Bayern Munich fans protested against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the teams’ Champions League match on Tuesday.

The supporters held up several banners making clear their opposition to the Qatari businessman.

One banner showed Al-Khelaifi’s face with a line over it, another accused him of being “plutocratic” with an expletive, and more banners read: “Minister, club owner, TV rights holder, UEFA ExCo member & ECA chairman all in one?”

The 51-year-old Al-Khelaifi is unpopular among Bayern fans for his influence on European football as chairman of the European Club Association, Qatar Sports Investments — the owner of PSG — and the Qatari state-owned BeIN media group.

Bayern fans had long protested against their own club’s sponsorship deals with Qatar, which was accused of human rights abuses before it hosted the 2022 World Cup. The fans eventually got their way last year when Bayern’s long-running sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways was not renewed.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported at the time that the decision came from Qatar, whose emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was unhappy with the Bayern fans’ constant criticism and the club’s failure to distance itself from their protests.