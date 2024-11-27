UCL 2024-25: Man City stunned again as Feyenoord fights back to draw 3-3

Manchester City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday and extend its winless run to six games.

The English champions did snap a five-game losing streak but did little to boost confidence ahead of Sunday’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool by conceding three times in the final 15 minutes.

Pep Guardiola admitted his star-studded squad were “fragile” and lacking in confidence after the worst run of his managerial career.

Two goals from Erling Haaland, either side of Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected effort, looked set to restore some order for City.

But the defensive frailties that have been the root cause for a staggering collapse in recent weeks was exposed in the closing stages.

Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko hit back to salvage a vital point for the Dutch giants.

A draw leaves City with plenty of work to do to reach the knockout stages with trips to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to come in its next two Champions League games.

Only the top eight progress directly to the last 16 with a place in the top 24 of the 36-team table enough to reach the playoff round.

City drop to 15th on eight points from five matches, just one point ahead of Feyenoord in 20th.

Clinical Haaland

Guardiola reacted to a first home defeat for two years in a 4-0 humbling by Tottenham on Saturday by making three changes.

Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Ake came into the starting line-up but it still took City time to find its rhythm.

Nerves around a far from full Etihad Stadium were frayed when Igor Paixao wasted a big chance to give the Dutch giants the lead.

Instead, City got the break it needed when Haaland was fouled inside the box from a corner.

The Norwegian missed from the penalty spot in City’s 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon last time out in the Champions League.

This time Haaland was clinical and smashed the ball into the net in relieving his frustrations of recent weeks.

Gundogan’s volley from the edge of the box that deflected in off Hancko gave City breathing space early in the second half.

Haaland then slid in to meet Nunes’ cross for his 46th Champions League goal in 44 appearances in the competition to seemingly put City on easy street.

But there was a sting in the tail for the home side after Josko Gvardiol’s slack backpass allowed Moussa in to round Ederson and fire in from a narrow angle.

Guardiola held his head in his hands in response and worse was to come when Ederson failed to deal with Jordan Lotomba’s near-post effort and the ball fell kindly for Gimenez to make it 3-2.

More kamikaze defending gifted Feyenoord an equaliser as Rico Lewis played Paixao onside. He eased around the onrushing Ederson and crossed for Hancko to head into an unguarded net.

City has now conceded two or more goals in six consecutive games for the first time since 1963.

There was still time for more drama as Grealish’s shot came back off the crossbar in City’s search for a late winner.

Instead it had to settle for a point that will feel just as damaging as the previous five defeats for a side so used to winning.