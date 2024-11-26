Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card

- November 27, 2024 03:24CORNER92’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
It seems like PSG players have resigned to their fate tonight. Very little intensity in their approach.
PSG gets a corner. Safonov comes to join the attack.
- November 27, 2024 03:2290’+4’
Four minutes added on after the end of regulation time.
- November 27, 2024 03:2189’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Another Bayern attack comes to nothing. It hasn’t been a good day for the Bavarian giants in front of goal.
- November 27, 2024 03:1987’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
PSG is looking to go all guns blazing in attack but Bayern’s resolute defence stands firm.
- November 27, 2024 03:16YELLOW CARD84’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Ganbry gets a yellow for his foul on Mendes.
Neves’ shot goes over the bar. It was always rising.
- November 27, 2024 03:1482’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Muller’s shot from the edge of the box goes just wide of the mark.
- November 27, 2024 03:1380’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Bayern is in firm control of the match but there’s tension inside the stadium because of the scoreline.
- November 27, 2024 03:0975’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Olise gets a yellow for his foul on Marquinhos.
Substitution for Bayern - Musiala is replaced by Muller.
- November 27, 2024 03:0874’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Safonov with yet another save. The Russian goalkeeper is keeping his team alive in the contest.
- November 27, 2024 03:0673’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
The home fans are chanting - “Bayern Munchen score a goal”. Musiala hits the woodwork and it is still 1-0.
- November 27, 2024 03:04YELLOW CARD70’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Mendes is booked for his foul on Laimer.
Substitution for Bayern - Olise and Gnabry replaces Sane and Coman
- November 27, 2024 02:59YELLOW CARD67’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Coman gets his name into the book of the referee.
- November 27, 2024 02:5966’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Coman’s shot whistles pass over the bar. Neuer, the sweeper-keepr comes to the midfield to win the ball and passes it to Coman, who breaks with pace. What a goal it would have been.
- November 27, 2024 02:5764’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Substitution for PSG - Lee Kang-in replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.
- November 27, 2024 02:56CORNER63’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
PSG wins a corner. The team from Paris is still looking to attack despite having a numerical disadvantage.
- November 27, 2024 02:5360’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Things have gone from bad to worse for Luis Enrique’s men. They now have to chase the match with 10 men.
- November 27, 2024 02:51YELLOW CARD57’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
More bad news for the visitors. Hakimi gets a yellow for dissent.
- November 27, 2024 02:50RED CARD56’ - BAY 1-0 PSG | Dembele sent off
Dembele fouls Davies as the Bayern full-back tries to go on a counter. This the second yellow for the the Frenchman and he’s off.
- November 27, 2024 02:4654’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
PSG is leaving Barcola wide on the left wing and are trying bring him one-on-one against Laimer.
- November 27, 2024 02:42OFFSIDE50’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Mendes is judged off-side by the line official. PSG’s attack comes to an end.
- November 27, 2024 02:4048’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Paris is looking sharper since the restart. Luis Enrique’s team needs to spend more time in the opposition half in the second period to get something from this match.
- November 27, 2024 02:37Second half underway
The second half is under way at the Allianz Arena.
- November 27, 2024 02:23HALFTIMEBreak - BAY 1-0 PSG
The referee blows the whistle and the first half comes to an end.
It has been a scrappy first half after a sparking start. Bayern goes to the break with the lead through Kim’s goal from a set piece.
- November 27, 2024 02:2148’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Safonov makes yet another save from Sane to keep his team in the match.
- November 27, 2024 02:2047’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Ruiz loses the ball in his own half and Safonov is forced to make a good save from Kimmich’s long ranger.
- November 27, 2024 02:1845’+3’
Three minutes added on.
- November 27, 2024 02:1642’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Laimer catches Ruiz and the PSG midfielder is down with and injury, he receives treatment on the field and ready to go again.
- November 27, 2024 02:1439’ - BAY 1-0 PSG
Coman makes a darting run and tries to chip Safonov from inside the box but fails to keep it on target. Hakimi does just enough to put him off balance.
- November 27, 2024 02:1237’ - BAY 1-0 PSG | Kim Scores
Kim scores first ever UCL goal from the resulting set piece. The defender heads it home from close range after Safonov pushes Kimmich’s delivery.
- November 27, 2024 02:10YELLOW CARD36’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Coman again beats Hakimi and then earns a corner for his side.
Dembele gets a yellow card for constant dissent.
- November 27, 2024 02:0834’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Kane wastes a good chance. Coman twists and beats Hakimi, he then sets up Kane, who made the poor decision to pass it to Sane. It was there for him to hit.
- November 27, 2024 02:0532’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Ruiz sets up for Dembele, who is denied by Neuer. Neves takes shot from distance which goes wide, Neuer was rooted to the spot.
- November 27, 2024 02:0329’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Emery’s shot from the edge of the box goes agonisingly wide of the goal. A very good move from the visitors.
- November 27, 2024 02:00FREE KICK27 - BAY 0-0 PSG
Kane is dropping into the midfield and trying to impact the game. He’s fouled and Bayern gets a free-kick.
Coman dances past Hakimi and takes a shot from inside the box but fails to keep it on target.
- November 27, 2024 01:5826 - BAY 0-0 PSG
Bayern is trying to inject a bit more pace into the game. Right-back Konrad Laimer is making constant overlapping runs and combining well with Kane and Sane.
- November 27, 2024 01:5623’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
The match has become a bit scrappy after a sparkling start. It seems like both teams are looking for a moment of magic.
- November 27, 2024 01:5320’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
PSG is now getting more involved in the attacking third. The Ruiz and Vitinah are combining well with Dembele, who is now drifting in the middle of the park.
- November 27, 2024 01:5116’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Battle brewing between Hakimi and Coman. Both speedsters are clashing repeatedly on the Bayern’s left flank.
- November 27, 2024 01:4613’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Safonov with a double save. The PSG goalkeeper first pushes Laimer’s effort away and then saves Sane’s effort.
- November 27, 2024 01:43CORNER10’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Bayern counters through Sane after defending the previous set piece and earns another corner but PSG’s defence deals with it. Looks like we’re in for a open game tonight. Both teams are bombing forward with intensity.
- November 27, 2024 01:41CORNER8’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
PSG gets a corner now. The visiting side is now growing into the game and looking for counters.
- November 27, 2024 01:406’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Sefonov denies Musiala with a brilliant save. The home side is threatening to take the lead.
- November 27, 2024 01:39CORNER4’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
The home side gets an early corner. PSG goalie Sefonov punches it away.
Neuer had a nervy moment on the other end. Kim’s back pass was slow and Barcola almost got to it before the Bayern custodian.
- November 27, 2024 01:363’ - BAY 0-0 PSG
Bayern looking to pile up early pressure on the visiting team. An early chance for Goretzka, who gets a ball from Sane but the midfielder was unable to control the ball near the six yard box.
- November 27, 2024 01:33False start to the game
There has been a false start and the referee asks Bayern players to kick-off again. The match is now finally under way.
- November 27, 2024 01:32Kick-off
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain is under way.
- November 27, 2024 01:23LIVE action next!
Teams are getting ready for the kick-off.
Bayern Munich vs PSG will start soon. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage.
- November 27, 2024 00:40PSG Starting XI
Safanov (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Barcola, Dembele, Asensio
- November 27, 2024 00:38Bayern Munich Starting Lineup
- November 27, 2024 00:06Allianz Arena is ready for UCL action
- November 27, 2024 00:04Predicted XIs
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
PSG (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Vitinha, Barcola; Asensio
- November 27, 2024 00:03Preview
Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?
BAY vs PSG: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Kick-off time
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 AM IST.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Live-streaming info
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
This is for viewers in Indian subcontinent.
- November 26, 2024 23:44Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
