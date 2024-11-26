 />
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: BAY 1-0 PSG; Kim Min-jae scores, Dembele gets red card

BAY vs PSG: Follow the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 03:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Photo Credit: LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scoring the 2-0 goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Photo Credit: LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

  • November 27, 2024 03:24
    CORNER
    92’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    It seems like PSG players have resigned to their fate tonight. Very little intensity in their approach. 

    PSG gets a corner. Safonov comes to join the attack. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:22
    90’+4’

    Four minutes added on after the end of regulation time. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:21
    89’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Another Bayern attack comes to nothing. It hasn’t been a good day for the Bavarian giants in front of goal. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:19
    87’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    PSG is looking to go all guns blazing in attack but Bayern’s resolute defence stands firm. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:16
    YELLOW CARD
    84’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Ganbry gets a yellow for his foul on Mendes. 

    Neves’ shot goes over the bar. It was always rising. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:14
    82’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Muller’s shot from the edge of the box goes just wide of the mark. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:13
    80’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Bayern is in firm control of the match but there’s tension inside the stadium because of the scoreline. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:09
    75’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Olise gets a yellow for his foul on Marquinhos.

    Substitution for Bayern - Musiala is replaced by Muller. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:08
    74’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Safonov with yet another save. The Russian goalkeeper is keeping his team alive in the contest. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:06
    73’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    The home fans are chanting - “Bayern Munchen score a goal”. Musiala hits the woodwork and it is still 1-0. 

  • November 27, 2024 03:04
    YELLOW CARD
    70’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Mendes is booked for his foul on Laimer. 

    Substitution for Bayern - Olise and Gnabry replaces Sane and Coman 

  • November 27, 2024 02:59
    YELLOW CARD
    67’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Coman gets his name into the book of the referee. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:59
    66’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Coman’s shot whistles pass over the bar. Neuer, the sweeper-keepr comes to the midfield to win the ball and passes it to Coman, who breaks with pace. What a goal it would have been. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:57
    64’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Substitution for PSG - Lee Kang-in replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:56
    CORNER
    63’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    PSG wins a corner. The team from Paris is still looking to attack despite having a numerical disadvantage. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:53
    60’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Things have gone from bad to worse for Luis Enrique’s men. They now have to chase the match with 10 men. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:51
    YELLOW CARD
    57’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    More bad news for the visitors. Hakimi gets a yellow for dissent. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:50
    RED CARD
    56’ - BAY 1-0 PSG | Dembele sent off

    Dembele fouls Davies as the Bayern full-back tries to go on a counter. This the second yellow for the the Frenchman and he’s off. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:46
    54’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    PSG is leaving Barcola wide on the left wing and are trying bring him one-on-one against Laimer. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:42
    OFFSIDE
    50’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Mendes is judged off-side by the line official. PSG’s attack comes to an end. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:40
    48’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Paris is looking sharper since the restart. Luis Enrique’s team needs to spend more time in the opposition half in the second period to get something from this match. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:37
    Second half underway

    The second half is under way at the Allianz Arena. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:23
    HALFTIME
    Break - BAY 1-0 PSG

    The referee blows the whistle and the first half comes to an end. 

    It has been a scrappy first half after a sparking start. Bayern goes to the break with the lead through Kim’s goal from a set piece. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:21
    48’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Safonov makes yet another save from Sane to keep his team in the match. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:20
    47’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Ruiz loses the ball in his own half and Safonov is forced to make a good save from Kimmich’s long ranger. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:18
    45’+3’

    Three minutes added on. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:16
    42’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Laimer catches Ruiz and the PSG midfielder is down with and injury, he receives treatment on the field and ready to go again. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:14
    39’ - BAY 1-0 PSG

    Coman makes a darting run and tries to chip Safonov from inside the box but fails to keep it on target. Hakimi does just enough to put him off balance. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:12
    37’ - BAY 1-0 PSG | Kim Scores

    Kim scores first ever UCL goal from the resulting set piece. The defender heads it home from close range after Safonov pushes Kimmich’s delivery. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:10
    YELLOW CARD
    36’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Coman again beats Hakimi and then earns a corner for his side. 

    Dembele gets a yellow card for constant dissent. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:08
    34’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Kane wastes a good chance. Coman twists and beats Hakimi, he then sets up Kane, who made the poor decision to pass it to Sane. It was there for him to hit. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:05
    32’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Ruiz sets up for Dembele, who is denied by Neuer. Neves takes shot from distance which goes wide, Neuer was rooted to the spot. 

  • November 27, 2024 02:03
    29’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Emery’s shot from the edge of the box goes agonisingly wide of the goal. A very good move from the visitors.

  • November 27, 2024 02:00
    FREE KICK
    27 - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Kane is dropping into the midfield and trying to impact the game. He’s fouled and Bayern gets a free-kick. 

    Coman dances past Hakimi and takes a shot from inside the box but fails to keep it on target. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:58
    26 - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Bayern is trying to inject a bit more pace into the game. Right-back Konrad Laimer is making constant overlapping runs and combining well with Kane and Sane. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:56
    23’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    The match has become a bit scrappy after a sparkling start. It seems like both teams are looking for a moment of magic. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:53
    20’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    PSG is now getting more involved in the attacking third. The Ruiz and Vitinah are combining well with Dembele, who is now drifting in the middle of the park. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:51
    16’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Battle brewing between Hakimi and Coman. Both speedsters are clashing repeatedly on the Bayern’s left flank. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:46
    13’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Safonov with a double save. The PSG goalkeeper first pushes Laimer’s effort away and then saves Sane’s effort. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:43
    CORNER
    10’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Bayern counters through Sane after defending the previous set piece and earns another corner but PSG’s defence deals with it. Looks like we’re in for a open game tonight. Both teams are bombing forward with intensity. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:41
    CORNER
    8’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    PSG gets a corner now. The visiting side is now growing into the game and looking for counters. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:40
    6’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Sefonov denies Musiala with a brilliant save. The home side is threatening to take the lead. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:39
    CORNER
    4’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    The home side gets an early corner. PSG goalie Sefonov punches it away. 

    Neuer had a nervy moment on the other end. Kim’s back pass was slow and Barcola almost got to it before the Bayern custodian. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:36
    3’ - BAY 0-0 PSG

    Bayern looking to pile up early pressure on the visiting team. An early chance for Goretzka, who gets a ball from Sane but the midfielder was unable to control the ball near the six yard box. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:33
    False start to the game

    There has been a false start and the referee asks Bayern players to kick-off again. The match is now finally under way. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:32
    Kick-off

    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain is under way. 

  • November 27, 2024 01:23
    LIVE action next!

    Teams are getting ready for the kick-off.

    Bayern Munich vs PSG will start soon. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage. 

  • November 27, 2024 00:40
    PSG Starting XI

    Safanov (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Barcola, Dembele, Asensio

  • November 27, 2024 00:38
    Bayern Munich Starting Lineup
  • November 27, 2024 00:06
    Allianz Arena is ready for UCL action
  • November 27, 2024 00:04
    Predicted XIs

    Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane 

    PSG (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Neves, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Vitinha, Barcola; Asensio

  • November 27, 2024 00:03
    Preview

    Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

    Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?

    BAY vs PSG: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Kick-off time

    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 AM IST.

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Live-streaming info

    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

    This is for viewers in Indian subcontinent. 

  • November 26, 2024 23:44
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

