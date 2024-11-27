Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Olympic Stadium.

LINEUPS

Barcelona starting XI: Bizot (gk), Lala, Cardinal, Chardonnet, Haidara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Sima, Ajorque, Doumbia

Brest starting XI: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Olmo, Lewandowski

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his team it must stop making mistakes ahead of the Champions League clash with French side Brest on Tuesday.

The Spanish league leader is looking to bounce back from a defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings.

Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages against Celta on Saturday and Flick said his young team, which has defeated Bayern Munich in Europe and rival Real Madrid in La Liga, needed to take another step forward.

“It’s about eliminating the mistakes, that’s important,” Flick told a news conference Monday.

“We have a lot of things to do better with the ball and that’s the focus.”

READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO