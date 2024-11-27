 />
Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts

BAR vs BRE Live score: Catch the updates from the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Olympic Stadium.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 01:31 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File photo: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.
File photo: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Olympic Stadium.

LINEUPS

Barcelona starting XI: Bizot (gk), Lala, Cardinal, Chardonnet, Haidara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Sima, Ajorque, Doumbia

Brest starting XI: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Olmo, Lewandowski

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his team it must stop making mistakes ahead of the Champions League clash with French side Brest on Tuesday.

The Spanish league leader is looking to bounce back from a defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings.

Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages against Celta on Saturday and Flick said his young team, which has defeated Bayern Munich in Europe and rival Real Madrid in La Liga, needed to take another step forward.

“It’s about eliminating the mistakes, that’s important,” Flick told a news conference Monday.

“We have a lot of things to do better with the ball and that’s the focus.”

READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, November 27 at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

