Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Olympic Stadium.
LINEUPS
Barcelona starting XI: Bizot (gk), Lala, Cardinal, Chardonnet, Haidara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Sima, Ajorque, Doumbia
Brest starting XI: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Olmo, Lewandowski
LIVE UPDATES
PREVIEW
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his team it must stop making mistakes ahead of the Champions League clash with French side Brest on Tuesday.
The Spanish league leader is looking to bounce back from a defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings.
Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages against Celta on Saturday and Flick said his young team, which has defeated Bayern Munich in Europe and rival Real Madrid in La Liga, needed to take another step forward.
“It’s about eliminating the mistakes, that’s important,” Flick told a news conference Monday.
“We have a lot of things to do better with the ball and that’s the focus.”
READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
- Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: MCI 0-0 FEY; Match kicks off; Haaland starts
- Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: BAY 0-0 PSG; Kane starts for the Bavarians
- Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start
- Inter Miami hires Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano as new coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE