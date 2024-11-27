 />
Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Haaland starts in MCI v FEY; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

MCI vs FEY LIVE score: Catch the updates of the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 00:33 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland
File photo: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

LINEUPS

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson (gk), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Nunes, Grealish, Haaland

Feyenoord starting XI: Wellenreuther (gk), Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Smal, Hwang, Milambo, Timber, Moussa, Carranza, Paixao

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Manchester City players have to be completely committed to the club’s cause, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against visitor Feyenoord as his struggling team looks to end a dreadful run of results.

City’s losing streak stretched to five matches when Tottenham Hotspur stunned the Premier League champions with a 4-0 win at the Etihad on Saturday, marking the first time Guardiola had lost five games in a row in his managerial career.

It was also the first time it had lost five consecutive matches in all competitions since April 2006. The defeat left second-placed City eight points adrift of Liverpool, which it visits on Sunday.

Its campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, centre back Ruben Dias, midfielder Mateo Kovacic plus wingers Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb among those facing spells on the sidelines.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension at City last week, has led it to 18 major trophies including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League 2024-25: Guardiola demands full commitment from Man City players after poor run

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, November 27 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

