Robert Lewandowski scores his 100th Champions League goal, joins exclusive list alongside Ronaldo, Messi

FC Barcelona’s Lewandowski is now third in the UCL all-time goalscorers list and joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in an exclusive list of players that have scored 100 goals in the history of the competition.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 01:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. | Photo Credit: AP
File photo: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. | Photo Credit: AP

Robert Lewandowski scored the 100th UEFA Champions League goal of his career in Barcelona’s clash against Brest at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old converted from the spot after initially winning the penalty after being fouled by Marco Bizot. He also went on to score in the second minute of stoppage time to help his side to a 3-0 win in his 125th appearance in the competition.

Lewandowski is now third in the UCL all-time goalscorers list and joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in an exclusive list of players that have scored 100 goals in the history of the competition.

Lewandowski has six goals in five games so far in the tournament thsi season and and leads the goal-scoring charts.

He also tops the La Liga goalscorers list with 15 goals in 14 games. Barcelona currently sits first in La Liga with 34 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, having played a game more.

TOP GOALSCORERS IN UCL HISTORY (excluding qualifying)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 140 (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
2. Lionel Messi - 129 (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)
3. Robert Lewandowski - 101 (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Barcelona)
4. Karim Benzema - 90 (Lyon, Real Madrid)
5. Raúl González - 71 (Real Madrid, Schalke)

