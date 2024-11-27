Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the José Alvalade Stadium.

LINEUPS

Sporting starting XI: Israel (gk), Juste, Diomande, Inacio, Quenda, Morita, Hjumland, Araujo, Trincao, Edwards, Gyokeres

Arsenal starting XI: Raya (gk), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Arsenal needs to be ruthless to secure a win against Sporting and snap its negative run of form away from home in the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

Winless in its last four European outings, Arsenal arrive in Portugal following a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro earlier this month.

Arteta’s side currently sits 12th in the new Champions League 36-team format, where the top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

The Spaniard acknowledged that improving their away form is key to his team’s chances in Europe’s top-tier club competition.

