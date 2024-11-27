 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start

SPO vs ARS Live score: Catch the updates from the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 01:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.
File photo: Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the José Alvalade Stadium.

LINEUPS

Sporting starting XI: Israel (gk), Juste, Diomande, Inacio, Quenda, Morita, Hjumland, Araujo, Trincao, Edwards, Gyokeres

Arsenal starting XI: Raya (gk), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Arsenal needs to be ruthless to secure a win against Sporting and snap its negative run of form away from home in the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

Winless in its last four European outings, Arsenal arrive in Portugal following a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro earlier this month.

Arteta’s side currently sits 12th in the new Champions League 36-team format, where the top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

The Spaniard acknowledged that improving their away form is key to his team’s chances in Europe’s top-tier club competition.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal must be ruthless to earn statement win at Sporting, says Arteta

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, November 27 at the José Alvalade Stadium.
Where to watch the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Sporting CP /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Haaland starts in MCI v FEY; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Miami hires Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano as new coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Haaland starts in MCI v FEY; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah’s contract comments no distraction for Liverpool, says Arne Slot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sporting vs Arsenal LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: SPO 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Saka, Gyokeres start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Brest LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BAR 0-0 BRE; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Feyenoord LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Haaland starts in MCI v FEY; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Score, UCL 2024-25: Lineups out; Kane starts for the Bavarians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Miami hires Lionel Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano as new coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment