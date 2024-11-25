 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble

The Spanish league leader is looking to bounce back from a defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 19:23 IST , Barcelona - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Flick said Barcelona should have defended better after going down to 10 men against Celta Vigo when Marc Casado was sent off, to protect their two-goal advantage.
Flick said Barcelona should have defended better after going down to 10 men against Celta Vigo when Marc Casado was sent off, to protect their two-goal advantage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Flick said Barcelona should have defended better after going down to 10 men against Celta Vigo when Marc Casado was sent off, to protect their two-goal advantage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his team it must stop making mistakes ahead of the Champions League clash with French side Brest on Tuesday.

The Spanish league leader is looking to bounce back from a defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings.

Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages against Celta on Saturday and Flick said his young team, which has defeated Bayern Munich in Europe and rival Real Madrid in La Liga, needed to take another step forward.

“It’s about eliminating the mistakes, that’s important,” Flick told a news conference Monday.

“We have a lot of things to do better with the ball and that’s the focus.”

The German coach said Barcelona should have defended better after going down to 10 men against Celta Vigo when Marc Casado was sent off, to protect their two-goal advantage.

“We have a young team, I think it’s the youngest team in La Liga. It’s not always a highway, where you go at high speed, you have to take care in some situations,” continued the coach.

“We have to learn that -- when we lead 2-0, with the red card, we have to defend much better than we did.”

ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury

Barcelona is sixth in the Champions League table with three wins and one defeat from four matches, but Tuesday’s visitor Brest is one point ahead of it in fourth, despite sitting 12th in Ligue 1.

Brest scored an eye-catching 4-0 win at Salzburg, among other positive results and the visit to face Barcelona gives it the chance to take a huge scalp.

“They are doing really good, they deserve their 10 points, and it was good how they played against Salzburg,” said Flick.

“They are in a flow in the Champions League, they struggle a bit in the league. They’re a good team.”

Barcelona will be without teenage winger Lamine Yamal, still recovering from an ankle injury, while Flick said left-back Alejandro Balde is also not fit enough to start.

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez also showed his frustration with the team letting its lead at Celta slip.

“It was hard to digest, it was a game we had under control to some extent -- we let crucial points get away from us,” Martinez told reporters.

“Physically we’ve got a very difficult opponent ahead of us, they’re doing very well in the Champions League.

“Tomorrow if we come out relaxed it could cost us dearly.”

The 33-year-old centre-back said if Barcelona was at its best, even well-prepared opponents would struggle to beat it.

“Opponents obviously study Barca games and analyse them, as we do with our opponents,” he continued.

“It’s all about how we press and our intensity. If our press is good it’s very difficult to beat us.”

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Hansi Flick /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought and purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in progress now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 1: Defending champion Ding Liren beats Gukesh in the first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: On song Puneri Paltan plays Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League preview: UCL returns with Liverpool-Real Madrid and Bayern-PSG rematches of recent finals
    AP
  3. Champions League 2024-25: Musiala header gives Bayern 1-0 victory over Benfica
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Correa scores late winner for Atletico as PSG’s UCL woes continue
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Bizarre Mings handball helps Brugge edge 1-0 win against Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought and purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in progress now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 1: Defending champion Ding Liren beats Gukesh in the first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: On song Puneri Paltan plays Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment