Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury

“After tests taken today our player Vinicius Junior has been diagnosed by Real Madrid’s medical services with a hamstring injury in his left leg,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:06 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has suffered a hamstring injury, said the Spanish club Monday, ruling him out of the upcoming Champions League match with Liverpool.

“After tests taken today our player Vinicius Junior has been diagnosed by Real Madrid’s medical services with a hamstring injury in his left leg,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Spanish media reported the Brazilian winger is expected to miss almost a month, which would also keep him out of the Champions League visit to Atalanta on December 10, as well as Wednesday’s match at Anfield.

Vinicius was part of Madrid’s 3-0 win at Leganes in the league and played the whole match. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he did assist Kylian Mbappe who opened the scoring for the side.

He also contributed to the second goal when he won a freekick for his team at the edge of the box, which resulted in Federico Valverde doubling Madrid’s lead.

