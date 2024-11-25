Day two of the IPL 2025 auction is in full swing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Big names like Kane Williamson and Adil Rashid have surprisingly gone unsold, while others have struck gold.
On the other hand, players like Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis, and Marco Jansen have found new homes ¹.
The auction has seen some intense bidding wars, with teams fighting for top talent. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been quite active, signing Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore.
The auction is expected to continue with more excitement and surprises. Here are the top five signings on Day 2 so far.
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - Sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore
2. Deepak Chahar (India) - Sold to MI for Rs 9.25 crore
3. Akash Deep (India) - Sold to LSG for Rs 8 crore
4. Mukesh Kumar (India) - Sold to DC for Rs 8 crore (via RTM)
5. Marco Jansen (South Africa) - Sold to PBKS for Rs 7 crore
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
- IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Five top buys on Monday, November 25 so far
- IPL Auction 2025: Five unsold players who could return during accelerated bidding
- World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 1: Gukesh down to 50 minutes as Ding Liren looks to equalise position, time advantage
- Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE