IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Five top buys on Monday, November 25 so far

IPL 2025 auction: Here are the top five signings on Day 2 so far.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been signed by RCB ahead of IPL 2025.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been signed by RCB ahead of IPL 2025. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been signed by RCB ahead of IPL 2025. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Day two of the IPL 2025 auction is in full swing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Big names like Kane Williamson and Adil Rashid have surprisingly gone unsold, while others have struck gold.

On the other hand, players like Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis, and Marco Jansen have found new homes ¹.

The auction has seen some intense bidding wars, with teams fighting for top talent. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been quite active, signing Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore.

The auction is expected to continue with more excitement and surprises. Here are the top five signings on Day 2 so far.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - Sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore

2. Deepak Chahar (India) - Sold to MI for Rs 9.25 crore

3. Akash Deep (India) - Sold to LSG for Rs 8 crore

4. Mukesh Kumar (India) - Sold to DC for Rs 8 crore (via RTM)

5. Marco Jansen (South Africa) - Sold to PBKS for Rs 7 crore

