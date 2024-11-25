 />
IPL Auction 2025: 5 unsold players who could return during accelerated bidding phase

In accelerated bidding, the 10 teams will submit a list of the remaining players, who will then be introduced into the auction for the accelerated round for bidding.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shardul Thakur went unsold in the initial phase of IPL auction on day two.
Shardul Thakur went unsold in the initial phase of IPL auction on day two. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Shardul Thakur went unsold in the initial phase of IPL auction on day two. | Photo Credit: PTI

The IPL Auction heads into its final phase, with all 10 teams looking to apply final touches to their squad. The auction will now move into an accelerated phase based on the number of slots remaining and the purse left.

In this phase, the 10 teams will submit a list of the remaining players, who will then be introduced into the auction for the accelerated round for bidding. Players who have not been shortlisted will not be called out for bidding.

IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Five top buys on Monday, November 25 so far

Five unsold players who can return during accelerated bidding

Shardul Thakur

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur surprisingly didn’t attract any buyers during the initial bidding, at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. His ability to contribute with the bat and bowl could make him an attractive prospect in the accelerated bidding.

Glenn Phillips

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips too didn’t receive any bids in the initial phase. The Kiwi is a more than handy off-spinner and also a capable lower-order hitter. In addition, Phillips is also one of the best fielders in world cricket right now.

Mayank Agarwal

Indian top-order batter Mayank Agarwal is another player who could change his fortune in the accelerated phase of the auction. The 33-year-old is an experienced campaigner in IPL and can contribute at the top of the order.

Devdutt Padikkal

Another Indian top-order batter who missed out was Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batter, who is currently with the Indian Test team, could be slotted in as an opener.

Kartik Tyagi

Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi could also return to the auction fold, with teams on the lookout for cut-price bowling options to wrap up their squads. The 24-year-old has represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in previous IPL editions.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
