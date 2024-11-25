R Sai Kishore retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore was retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Sai Kishore was earlier released by Gujarat Titans ahead of this year’s mega auction.

CSK gave Sai Kishore his maiden IPL gig in 2020, for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, although he didn’t get any games. But he soon had another stellar season for Tamil Nadu as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He returned 4-1-11-0 in the final, opening the bowling, and had an economy rate of 4.82 in the tournament.

In July 2021, he was among the reserve bowlers for India’s T20I tour of Sri Lanka, and in 2022 he got a Rs 3 crore deal with Gujarat Titans.

The new franchise gave him five games and he bagged six wickets in its victorious season.

Sai Kishore was also part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.