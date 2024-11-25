Will Jacks sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction

English power-hitter Will Jacks was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to exercise the RTM card for Jacks.
Jacks, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction, had made headlines in the last season with a sensational unbeaten century off just 41 balls. His explosive knock powered RCB to a nine-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.
Chasing a daunting target of 201, Jacks smashed 10 sixes and five fours, guiding RCB to victory with four overs to spare. His onslaught included 28 runs off a single Rashid Khan over, featuring four sixes.
He also shared a remarkable 166-run unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli, sealing one of the most memorable chases of the season.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tim David sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction going on; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: On song Puneri Paltan plays Jaipur Pink Panthers; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls later
- IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE