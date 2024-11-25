 />
Will Jacks sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Jacks, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction, had made headlines in the last season with a sensational unbeaten century off just 41 balls. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 18:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jacks was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction.
Jacks was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jacks was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

English power-hitter Will Jacks was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to exercise the RTM card for Jacks.

Jacks, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s auction, had made headlines in the last season with a sensational unbeaten century off just 41 balls. His explosive knock powered RCB to a nine-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a daunting target of 201, Jacks smashed 10 sixes and five fours, guiding RCB to victory with four overs to spare. His onslaught included 28 runs off a single Rashid Khan over, featuring four sixes.

He also shared a remarkable 166-run unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli, sealing one of the most memorable chases of the season.

