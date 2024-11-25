 />
Anshul Kamboj sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.4 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Starting at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Kamboj sparked a bidding war, initially with Delhi Capitals, before Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians joined the fray, propelling his price above Rs 3 crore.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anshul Kamboj (right) made his IPL debut last season with Mumbai Indians, prior to being released into the auction pool ahead of this mega auction. 
Anshul Kamboj (right) made his IPL debut last season with Mumbai Indians, prior to being released into the auction pool ahead of this mega auction.  | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK
infoIcon

Anshul Kamboj (right) made his IPL debut last season with Mumbai Indians, prior to being released into the auction pool ahead of this mega auction.  | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK

Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Starting at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Kamboj sparked a bidding war, initially with Delhi Capitals, before Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians joined the fray, propelling his price above Rs 3 crore. Ultimately, the Super Kings secured Kamboj’s services.

The Haryana pacer made his IPL debut last season with Mumbai Indians, prior to being released into the auction pool ahead of this mega auction. Kamboj has been in stellar form in the domestic circuit, beginning with an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, where he was named Player of the Series.

He continued his impressive run in the Ranji Trophy, achieving a remarkable 10-wicket innings haul for Haryana against Kerala earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has taken 19 wickets in 17 T20 matches, giving away only 8.18 runs per over.

