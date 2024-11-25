 />
Ryan Rickelton sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the 2024 edition of the SA20 and the second-highest run-scorer in CSA’s domestic T20 Challenge in the 2023-24 season.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 16:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action.
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Rickelton was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for his base price of ₹1 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  He plays for MI Cape Town in the SA20. Mumbai Indians was the sole bidder for the left-hander.

The dynamic batter had a stellar 2024 season, emerging as the leading run-scorer in the SA20 and finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in CSA’s domestic T20 Challenge for the 2023-24 season. Among the top 12 batters in the latter tournament, he boasted the highest strike rate.

His impressive performances earned him a spot in South Africa’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, though he did not feature in any matches.

