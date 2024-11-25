 />
Jasprit Bumrah after Perth Test win: India showed character, which is truly special

The stand-in Indian skipper stressed that he focussed on his preparation rather than obsess over the Aussie batters after guiding his men to a 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 15:59 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Jasprit Bumrah of India walks off the field after winning the match during day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The joy over a job well done and the need to put team above self, were the overwhelming themes that shimmered through ‘Man of the Match’ Jasprit Bumrah’s press-conference at the Optus Stadium here on Monday.

“I am very proud of the team. We were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150. But then the team showed character and that is really special,” the Indian captain said shortly after guiding his men to a 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test.

Bumrah stressed that he focussed on his preparation rather than obsess over the Aussie batters: “I was trying to focus on what I have to do. I don’t know what they were thinking. I wanted to make them play as much as possible because the new ball is crucial over here. Happy that I was able to execute that.”

ALSO READ | India dismantles Australia to take 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Being in the present and staying calm were the guiding principles after India was bowled out for 150. “Sometimes when you are bowled out for a low score, you can be a little too desperate. When you try too much, it doesn’t help and the run-scoring gets high. So, the message was, we will be disciplined and make run-making difficult,” Bumrah said.

The spearhead was thrilled with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 161: “This was Jaiswal’s best Test knock because, you know, he has an attacking nature. But in the second innings, he left certain balls as well, took time and batted deep. That gives us a lot of confidence, he has an attacking game but has patience as well and he is ready to adapt.”

And about his former captain Virat Kohli, Bumrah said: “Virat scoring runs is always a great sign. He didn’t look out of touch in the nets as well.”

