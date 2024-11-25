 />
Jasprit Bumrah praises debutants Harshit, Nitish for fearless attitude in Perth Test win

The Indian skipper’s man-of-the-match effort helped India upset Australia in the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series lead.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 16:20 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

In the absence of regular Test leader Rohit Sharma, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India’s comeback with a fifer in the first innings and three more in the second to record a 295-run win. The pacer’s man-of-the-match effort helped India upset Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium here on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the famous victory, the exuberant India spearhead quickly landed at the media-conference hall and answered a range of questions.

Excerpts

Bumrah on debutants

Jasprit Bumrah praised India’s two Test debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar. “The biggest positive sign was that they were not nervous at all. It didn’t feel like they were playing for the first time in Australia or it was their first match. They were looking for responsibility and they were more than ready,” the Indian captain said.

On Rahul, the opener

K.L. Rahul offered solidity atop the batting tree and that pleased Jasprit Bumrah. “He batted really well in the first innings. In the second innings, he was quite assured. He had a lot of time, looked confident and played his shots. It was an ideal Test innings and I am happy,” the 30-year-old added.

