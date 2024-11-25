Washington Sundar sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.
The Titans were the first team to bid for Washington. They were pushed to the eventual price by Lucknow Super Giants. Washington was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of this year’s auction.
The 25-year-old is a versatile player who can contribute with the bat in addition to his left-arm spin. Washington recently made his mark for India in the Test format and was part of the team that beat Australia in Perth.
Washington began his IPL career with now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017. He has taken 37 wickets in 60 matches and scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 116.31.
