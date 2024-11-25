 />
Washington Sundar sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Washington is a versatile player who can contribute with the bat in addition to his left-arm spin.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 15:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Washington Sundar in action during IPL 2023.
Washington Sundar in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
infoIcon

Washington Sundar in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The Titans were the first team to bid for Washington. They were pushed to the eventual price by Lucknow Super Giants. Washington was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of this year’s auction.

AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

The 25-year-old is a versatile player who can contribute with the bat in addition to his left-arm spin. Washington recently made his mark for India in the Test format and was part of the team that beat Australia in Perth. 

Washington began his IPL career with now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017. He has taken 37 wickets in 60 matches and scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 116.31.

