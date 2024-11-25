 />
Rovman Powell sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Kolkata Knight Riders was the only team to bid for Powell and sealed the deal at base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 15:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell in action during IPL 2024.
Rovman Powell in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
Rovman Powell in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders was the only team to bid for Powell and sealed the deal at his base price. Powell was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s auction.

AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

The 31-year-old has scored 360 runs at a strike rate of 147.54 from 26 matches. Powell started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals in 2022, before Royals signed him for the 2024 season.

Powell, who captains West Indies in T20Is, is a handy lower-order power-hitter.

