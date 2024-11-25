Rovman Powell sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore in IPL 2025 auction

West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders was the only team to bid for Powell and sealed the deal at his base price. Powell was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s auction.
The 31-year-old has scored 360 runs at a strike rate of 147.54 from 26 matches. Powell started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals in 2022, before Royals signed him for the 2024 season.
Powell, who captains West Indies in T20Is, is a handy lower-order power-hitter.
