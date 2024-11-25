Faf du Plessis sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was signed for ₹2 crore by Delhi Capitals during Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to exercise its RTM card for Du Plessis.

Du Plessis, who guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the playoffs last season, had entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and was included in the second set of capped batters.

Prior to his stint with Bangalore, Du Plessis enjoyed a highly successful tenure with the Chennai Super Kings, winning IPL titles in 2018 and 2021. The Proteas batter boasts an impressive record in the tournament, scoring 4,571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries.