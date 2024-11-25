 />
Faf du Plessis sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Du Plessis, who guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs last season, had entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and was included in the second set of capped batters.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 15:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB's Faf Du Plessis in action during IPL 2024.
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

RCB’s Faf Du Plessis in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was signed for ₹2 crore by Delhi Capitals during Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to exercise its RTM card for Du Plessis.

Du Plessis, who guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the playoffs last season, had entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and was included in the second set of capped batters.

Prior to his stint with Bangalore, Du Plessis enjoyed a highly successful tenure with the Chennai Super Kings, winning IPL titles in 2018 and 2021. The Proteas batter boasts an impressive record in the tournament, scoring 4,571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Faf du Plessis

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

